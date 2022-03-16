Biggest increases to fuel prices in South Africa’s history coming in April





South Africa faces the mother of all fuel price hikes in April.

The price of 95 octane petrol is set to rise by R2.15 per litre while 93 octane is likely to increase by R2.07 a litre, according to the latest data from the Central Energy Fund.

Diesel prices are expected to increase by between R2.94 a litre and R3.08 a litre while the price of illuminating paraffin will likely rise by R2.51 per litre.

“These will be the biggest increases to fuel prices in South Africa’s history,” read a statement by the Automobile Association (AA).

The price hikes will have “major ramifications for all consumers and the economy in general”, it said.

The mid-month outlook for April’s fuel prices might change, depending on volatile oil prices and the movements of our currency.