Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield. 16 March 2022 8:08 PM
Racial slurs and SA history: 'We negotiate language all the time' Lester Kiewit speaks to Afrikaans and Dutch linguistics Prof Gerhard van Huyssteen about the history of racial slurs in SA. 16 March 2022 6:10 PM
Cape Town anglers strongly divided on the banning of drone fishing Yugen Govender, chair of the SA Drone Angling Association, spoke to Refilwe Moloto about the new regulations on drone fishing 16 March 2022 2:38 PM
View all Local
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
UDM joins AfriForum in court challenge against Covid-19 State of Disaster Mandy Wiener interviews United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa. 16 March 2022 1:47 PM
State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster. 15 March 2022 8:21 PM
View all Politics
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
State Capture on a grand scale What Malaysia’s state capture may tell us about what South Africa can expect 16 March 2022 7:15 PM
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results. 16 March 2022 6:45 PM
View all Business
Biggest increases to fuel prices in South Africa’s history coming in April The Automobile Association (AA) predicts fuel price increases that will cause much pain and suffering. 16 March 2022 3:03 PM
Is DStv's new 'one account, one stream at a time' rule even legal? Lester Kiewit speaks to Attorney at Barnard Inc. Attorneys Chanique Rautenbach about the legal argument to be made. 16 March 2022 11:27 AM
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar... 15 March 2022 10:43 AM
Cycle Tour sees first-time win for men’s race, hat trick for Le Court De Billot Over 22,000 cyclists hit the road in Sunday's annual Cape Town Cycle Tour. 13 March 2022 4:42 PM
Thando Dlodlo's doping ban reduced for coming clean but teammates still suffer Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Khalid Galant, CEO of South African Institute for Drug Free Sport. 10 March 2022 11:48 AM
View all Sport
Is DStv's new 'one account, one stream at a time' rule even legal? Lester Kiewit speaks to Attorney at Barnard Inc. Attorneys Chanique Rautenbach about the legal argument to be made. 16 March 2022 11:27 AM
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness. 14 March 2022 6:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all. 14 March 2022 10:54 AM
View all Entertainment
European leaders defiantly meet in besieged Kyiv while Russia keeps on pummeling Three courageous EU Prime Ministers are meeting President Zelenskyy in Kyiv as Russia steps up its bombardment of the city. 16 March 2022 9:29 AM
Serial killer of homeless people on the loose in New York and Washington DC Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 March 2022 4:43 PM
Gazillionaire Elon Musk challenges tyrant Vladimir Putin to 'single combat' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 March 2022 3:37 PM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
UDM joins AfriForum in court challenge against Covid-19 State of Disaster Mandy Wiener interviews United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa. 16 March 2022 1:47 PM
'We foresee war in Ukraine to have ripple effect on staple food in South Africa' Lester Kiewit interviews Agri SA agricultural economist Kulani Siweya. 16 March 2022 12:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO

16 March 2022 6:45 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
V&A Waterfront
Growthpoint
company results
Growthpoint Properties
Norbert Sasse
commercial property
office rentals

The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results.
© stockbroker/123rf.com

Growthpoint Properties has reported a 4.8% drop in total revenue (to R6.38 billion) for the six months ended 31 December 2021.

Operating profit decreased by 4.3% to R4.24 billion.

Despite these numbers the Group declared an interim dividend per share of 61.5 cents, from income reserves.

This represents a 5.1% increase for the first half of its 2022 financial year.

RELATED: Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty

While vacancies in some property sectors like logistics have come down, Growthpoint's office space vacancies rose to a record 21.2% during the second half of 2021.

"We are seeing encouraging signs of improvement" said Group CEO Norbert Sasse "although it's too early to say that we've turned a corner while the environment remains uncertain and SA property fundamentals weak."

Growthpoint Properties Group CEO Norbert Sasse @growthpoint

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sasse on The Money Show.

He asks whether Growthpoint is seeing the uptick in retail spending reflected in its property portfolio?

For the period under review we've definitely seen improved dynamics at the shopping centres.... Trading densities were up 7%... Our vacancies in the shopping centre portfolio has also come down - the first time it's come down in the last two years...

Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties

You've got to scratch below the surface just a little bit... to my mind it certainly doesn't suggest that we have a thriving economy that is causing this... There are changes to online shopping and those sorts of things...

Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties

Big corporates, small corporates are calling staff back to the office. We're encouraged by that. New demand is low, but we haven't seen that for the last five years... We're just grateful for the fact that people are returning to the office, that there is traffic again in the streets...

Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties

There's been a "massive turnaround" at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront, Sasse says.

"The level of relief we've had to give to our customer base has all but ended."

We've seen a real improvement in the trading at the Waterfront, lots of local tourism... after December and the whole Omicron story also very significant improvement in international tourism starting to emerge...

Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties

Listen to the interview with the Growthpoint CEO below:




16 March 2022 6:45 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
V&A Waterfront
Growthpoint
company results
Growthpoint Properties
Norbert Sasse
commercial property
office rentals

More from Business

Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments

16 March 2022 8:42 PM

Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts

16 March 2022 8:08 PM

Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State Capture on a grand scale

16 March 2022 7:15 PM

What Malaysia’s state capture may tell us about what South Africa can expect

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests

16 March 2022 7:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kim K's 'get off your ass and work' comment slated amidst gender pay gap crisis

16 March 2022 6:03 PM

Refilwe Moloto interrogates deeper pay gap issues with Anette Trettebergstuen and Gugu McLaren-Ushewokunze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Biggest increases to fuel prices in South Africa’s history coming in April

16 March 2022 3:03 PM

The Automobile Association (AA) predicts fuel price increases that will cause much pain and suffering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAP becomes latest multinational ordered to 'pay back the money'

16 March 2022 2:34 PM

The SIU has ordered SAP to pay back more than R413m to the Dept of Water and Sanitation over a dodgy software license agreement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UDM joins AfriForum in court challenge against Covid-19 State of Disaster

16 March 2022 1:47 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We foresee war in Ukraine to have ripple effect on staple food in South Africa'

16 March 2022 12:44 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Agri SA agricultural economist Kulani Siweya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is DStv's new 'one account, one stream at a time' rule even legal?

16 March 2022 11:27 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Attorney at Barnard Inc. Attorneys Chanique Rautenbach about the legal argument to be made.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments

16 March 2022 8:42 PM

Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Biggest increases to fuel prices in South Africa’s history coming in April

16 March 2022 3:03 PM

The Automobile Association (AA) predicts fuel price increases that will cause much pain and suffering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is DStv's new 'one account, one stream at a time' rule even legal?

16 March 2022 11:27 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Attorney at Barnard Inc. Attorneys Chanique Rautenbach about the legal argument to be made.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form'

15 March 2022 9:03 PM

Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'

15 March 2022 8:47 PM

Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand'

15 March 2022 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair's Kirby Gordon as accusations fly that the airline is profiting after Comair's suspension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We booked Kulula months ago, now we're paying R3,5k each for a single flight'

14 March 2022 1:50 PM

Disgruntled British Airways and Kulula customers share their frustrations with Eyewitness News on The Midday Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tips to ensure you're insurance covers you for power surges and damaged goods

14 March 2022 7:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to client experience partner at King Price Wynand van Vuuren about the impact of alternative power supplies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's devastating' - Life coach helping people heal from trauma of infidelity

13 March 2022 2:22 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lesley Ann van Niftrik, the founder of Life After Infidelity 4U.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vitamin drips are all the rage. The IV Bar founder shares everthing we must know

12 March 2022 11:46 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Keri Rudolph, the founder and CEO of The IV Bar Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Is DStv's new 'one account, one stream at a time' rule even legal?

Business Lifestyle Entertainment

Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests

Business Politics Africa

Biggest increases to fuel prices in South Africa’s history coming in April

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Unisa meets with Nehawu after disgruntled workers disrupt graduation ceremony

16 March 2022 8:40 PM

Health dept publishes proposed COVID regulations for public comment

16 March 2022 8:16 PM

Russia blocks access to BBC, vows more media retaliation

16 March 2022 8:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA