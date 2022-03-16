Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO





© stockbroker/123rf.com

Growthpoint Properties has reported a 4.8% drop in total revenue (to R6.38 billion) for the six months ended 31 December 2021.

Operating profit decreased by 4.3% to R4.24 billion.

Despite these numbers the Group declared an interim dividend per share of 61.5 cents, from income reserves.

This represents a 5.1% increase for the first half of its 2022 financial year.

RELATED: Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty

While vacancies in some property sectors like logistics have come down, Growthpoint's office space vacancies rose to a record 21.2% during the second half of 2021.

"We are seeing encouraging signs of improvement" said Group CEO Norbert Sasse "although it's too early to say that we've turned a corner while the environment remains uncertain and SA property fundamentals weak."

Growthpoint Properties Group CEO Norbert Sasse @growthpoint

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sasse on The Money Show.

He asks whether Growthpoint is seeing the uptick in retail spending reflected in its property portfolio?

For the period under review we've definitely seen improved dynamics at the shopping centres.... Trading densities were up 7%... Our vacancies in the shopping centre portfolio has also come down - the first time it's come down in the last two years... Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties

You've got to scratch below the surface just a little bit... to my mind it certainly doesn't suggest that we have a thriving economy that is causing this... There are changes to online shopping and those sorts of things... Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties

Big corporates, small corporates are calling staff back to the office. We're encouraged by that. New demand is low, but we haven't seen that for the last five years... We're just grateful for the fact that people are returning to the office, that there is traffic again in the streets... Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties

There's been a "massive turnaround" at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront, Sasse says.

"The level of relief we've had to give to our customer base has all but ended."

We've seen a real improvement in the trading at the Waterfront, lots of local tourism... after December and the whole Omicron story also very significant improvement in international tourism starting to emerge... Norbert Sasse, Group CEO - Growthpoint Properties

Listen to the interview with the Growthpoint CEO below: