Racial slurs and SA history: 'We negotiate language all the time'





Racial slurs have played a significant role in South Africa’s turbulent history. Professor Gerhard van Huyssteen spoke to Lester Kiewit to give some insight into the history and development of these slurs.

The origin of most slurs tended to come from words meaning “other”, “outsider” or “different”, and were used by settlers and colonisers to distinguish indigenous people from those who had arrived.

However, the first use of these terms to denote a racial group can be traced as far back as the late 1500s, with words recognised as slurs today being clearly recorded with a racial context in 1589.

The power given to certain words and slurs is closely linked to history of those terms and, by extension, the history of the country.

As Van Huyssteen mentions, the context of words changes over time, and it is important to recognise how language develops This includes the removal of slurs from people’s lexicon, regardless of how a term might have been used in the past.

We negotiate language all the time. Gerhard van Huyssteen, Professor of Afrikaans and Dutch linguistics - NWU

There is some discussion about the power given to racial slurs and whether individuals can choose to give power to the hurtful terms used against them.

However, van Huyssteen states that regardless of how someone individually might feel about a term, it is important to pay attention to the way we communicate in a society.