Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield. 16 March 2022 8:08 PM
Racial slurs and SA history: 'We negotiate language all the time' Lester Kiewit speaks to Afrikaans and Dutch linguistics Prof Gerhard van Huyssteen about the history of racial slurs in SA. 16 March 2022 6:10 PM
Cape Town anglers strongly divided on the banning of drone fishing Yugen Govender, chair of the SA Drone Angling Association, spoke to Refilwe Moloto about the new regulations on drone fishing 16 March 2022 2:38 PM
View all Local
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
UDM joins AfriForum in court challenge against Covid-19 State of Disaster Mandy Wiener interviews United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa. 16 March 2022 1:47 PM
State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster. 15 March 2022 8:21 PM
View all Politics
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
State Capture on a grand scale What Malaysia’s state capture may tell us about what South Africa can expect 16 March 2022 7:15 PM
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results. 16 March 2022 6:45 PM
View all Business
Biggest increases to fuel prices in South Africa’s history coming in April The Automobile Association (AA) predicts fuel price increases that will cause much pain and suffering. 16 March 2022 3:03 PM
Is DStv's new 'one account, one stream at a time' rule even legal? Lester Kiewit speaks to Attorney at Barnard Inc. Attorneys Chanique Rautenbach about the legal argument to be made. 16 March 2022 11:27 AM
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar... 15 March 2022 10:43 AM
Cycle Tour sees first-time win for men’s race, hat trick for Le Court De Billot Over 22,000 cyclists hit the road in Sunday's annual Cape Town Cycle Tour. 13 March 2022 4:42 PM
Thando Dlodlo's doping ban reduced for coming clean but teammates still suffer Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Khalid Galant, CEO of South African Institute for Drug Free Sport. 10 March 2022 11:48 AM
View all Sport
Is DStv's new 'one account, one stream at a time' rule even legal? Lester Kiewit speaks to Attorney at Barnard Inc. Attorneys Chanique Rautenbach about the legal argument to be made. 16 March 2022 11:27 AM
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness. 14 March 2022 6:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all. 14 March 2022 10:54 AM
View all Entertainment
European leaders defiantly meet in besieged Kyiv while Russia keeps on pummeling Three courageous EU Prime Ministers are meeting President Zelenskyy in Kyiv as Russia steps up its bombardment of the city. 16 March 2022 9:29 AM
Serial killer of homeless people on the loose in New York and Washington DC Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 March 2022 4:43 PM
Gazillionaire Elon Musk challenges tyrant Vladimir Putin to 'single combat' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 March 2022 3:37 PM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
UDM joins AfriForum in court challenge against Covid-19 State of Disaster Mandy Wiener interviews United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa. 16 March 2022 1:47 PM
'We foresee war in Ukraine to have ripple effect on staple food in South Africa' Lester Kiewit interviews Agri SA agricultural economist Kulani Siweya. 16 March 2022 12:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments

16 March 2022 8:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
National credit regulator
National Credit Act
Debt review
Wendy Knowler
Debt counselling
credit record
consumer issues
unsolicited calls
Alpha Debt Management

Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.

Bruce Whitfield says he cannot actually believe there are companies that spin you a yarn convincing you that going into debt review will be good for you, while getting you into a situation where you're kept in debt for longer.

Consumer journo Wendy Knowler's worried about people receiving unsolicited calls and being duped into debt counselling without being told exactly what it's all about.

It can turn out to be a very expensive exercise.

© vadymvdrobot/123rf.com

Knowler explains that debt review is a legal process under the National Credit Act, and the point is that it requires you to be over-indebted in the first place.

I've had two of these calls myself, and they go for the opening line: Would you like your instalment repayments reduced by 50-60%?

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

When I asked why my credit providers would agree to that I was told 'Oh, our programme does it!'.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

If you agree to debt counselling without knowing the implications, perhaps the word not even being brought up... to get out of it you would have to pay the debt counsellor around R8,000 because the first payment goes to the counsellor.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler relates the story of Omesh who got caught in this trap during an unsolicited call while he was driving.

You can't get any credit while under debt review and the debt counsellor takes control of your account, so your debit orders stop coming off.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Omesh was given the spiel she describes and he insists he wasn't told anything about debt review, or the implications thereof.

When he got home he told his wife that he'd given his account details as requested during the call.

When she expressed misgivings Omesh phoned his bank with an instruction to stop any related applications, but it was too late.

His loans and credit card repayment debit orders did not go off his account that month, and when he made enquiries, he was told those accounts were now with Alpha Debt Management.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

If someone phones you out of the blue (especially if you're driving) and starts asking for information about your finances, SAY NOTHING! she warns.

Listen to Knowler provide the details of Omesh's experience and the response from the National Credit Regulator:




16 March 2022 8:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
National credit regulator
National Credit Act
Debt review
Wendy Knowler
Debt counselling
credit record
consumer issues
unsolicited calls
Alpha Debt Management

More from Business

'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts

16 March 2022 8:08 PM

Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State Capture on a grand scale

16 March 2022 7:15 PM

What Malaysia’s state capture may tell us about what South Africa can expect

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests

16 March 2022 7:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO

16 March 2022 6:45 PM

The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kim K's 'get off your ass and work' comment slated amidst gender pay gap crisis

16 March 2022 6:03 PM

Refilwe Moloto interrogates deeper pay gap issues with Anette Trettebergstuen and Gugu McLaren-Ushewokunze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Biggest increases to fuel prices in South Africa’s history coming in April

16 March 2022 3:03 PM

The Automobile Association (AA) predicts fuel price increases that will cause much pain and suffering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAP becomes latest multinational ordered to 'pay back the money'

16 March 2022 2:34 PM

The SIU has ordered SAP to pay back more than R413m to the Dept of Water and Sanitation over a dodgy software license agreement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UDM joins AfriForum in court challenge against Covid-19 State of Disaster

16 March 2022 1:47 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We foresee war in Ukraine to have ripple effect on staple food in South Africa'

16 March 2022 12:44 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Agri SA agricultural economist Kulani Siweya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is DStv's new 'one account, one stream at a time' rule even legal?

16 March 2022 11:27 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Attorney at Barnard Inc. Attorneys Chanique Rautenbach about the legal argument to be made.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO

16 March 2022 6:45 PM

The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Biggest increases to fuel prices in South Africa’s history coming in April

16 March 2022 3:03 PM

The Automobile Association (AA) predicts fuel price increases that will cause much pain and suffering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is DStv's new 'one account, one stream at a time' rule even legal?

16 March 2022 11:27 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Attorney at Barnard Inc. Attorneys Chanique Rautenbach about the legal argument to be made.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form'

15 March 2022 9:03 PM

Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'

15 March 2022 8:47 PM

Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand'

15 March 2022 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair's Kirby Gordon as accusations fly that the airline is profiting after Comair's suspension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We booked Kulula months ago, now we're paying R3,5k each for a single flight'

14 March 2022 1:50 PM

Disgruntled British Airways and Kulula customers share their frustrations with Eyewitness News on The Midday Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tips to ensure you're insurance covers you for power surges and damaged goods

14 March 2022 7:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to client experience partner at King Price Wynand van Vuuren about the impact of alternative power supplies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's devastating' - Life coach helping people heal from trauma of infidelity

13 March 2022 2:22 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lesley Ann van Niftrik, the founder of Life After Infidelity 4U.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vitamin drips are all the rage. The IV Bar founder shares everthing we must know

12 March 2022 11:46 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Keri Rudolph, the founder and CEO of The IV Bar Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

UDM joins AfriForum in court challenge against Covid-19 State of Disaster

16 March 2022 1:47 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We foresee war in Ukraine to have ripple effect on staple food in South Africa'

16 March 2022 12:44 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Agri SA agricultural economist Kulani Siweya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect 5th wave of Covid-19 by early May - Professor Salim Abdool Karim

16 March 2022 10:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form'

15 March 2022 9:03 PM

Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'

15 March 2022 8:47 PM

Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

State of Disaster was obsolete even before Omicron wave - Prof Madhi

15 March 2022 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Shabir Madhi, Wits Professor of Vaccinology, about government's decision to extend the State of Disaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Foolish' to extend State of Disaster to prevent infections – Prof Madhi

15 March 2022 12:42 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pain and suffering… coming to a petrol station near you in April, and beyond

14 March 2022 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, Chief Economist at Pan-African Investment & Research Services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem?

14 March 2022 5:02 PM

After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Almost everybody has had Covid – even BEFORE Omicron, suggests study

14 March 2022 3:36 PM

A new study finds that about 85% of Gauteng residents have been infected by Covid-19, says Prof Shabir Madhi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Is DStv's new 'one account, one stream at a time' rule even legal?

Business Lifestyle Entertainment

Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests

Business Politics Africa

Biggest increases to fuel prices in South Africa’s history coming in April

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Unisa meets with Nehawu after disgruntled workers disrupt graduation ceremony

16 March 2022 8:40 PM

Health dept publishes proposed COVID regulations for public comment

16 March 2022 8:16 PM

Russia blocks access to BBC, vows more media retaliation

16 March 2022 8:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA