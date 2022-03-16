Streaming issues? Report here
State Capture on a grand scale

16 March 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

What Malaysia’s state capture may tell us about what South Africa can expect

Malaysia’s 1MDB fund raised $6,5 billion in bonds with reportedly $4 billion (about R60 billion) being looted and shared among those that set up the fund and the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

The story thankfully reveals that the scam was discovered and that many involved are facing the consequences, but it has left Malaysia with a debt of over $7 billion.

The lessons for South Africa include just how long it takes to prosecute cases like this and how sentences may not seem to fit the scale of the crime, it also shows that even if you do expose the corruption you may not get to prosecute everyone.

How it started

For a scam of this scale to work you need someone who understands how the financial system works and a powerful and greedy person to green light the scheme.

In 2009 an ambitious financier called Jho Low suggested a sovereign wealth fund for Malaysia to fund the building of new energy projects for the country.

Low was able to pitch his idea to the Prime Minister Najib Razak as he had come to know his son while they were at a prestigious school together. Razak’s wife enjoyed her lavish lifestyle, one that even exceeded the means of a head of state.

This was the one critical side of the equation, the other was a bank to help put the deal together - Goldman Sachs earned a reported $600 million in fees for putting the deal together and raising the funds from those that believed it was a good investment.

How it went

Initially all seemed well with all parties enjoying the bounty of their plan. Low syphoned as much as $4 billion to other funds he controlled and began a spending spree that very few 28 year olds have ever managed.

Private jets and yachts, lavish gifts and investments in rare art like Monet and Van Gogh. There was money invested in the music industry and a high end hotel.

For a time it appeared the group would get away with it, for his 30st birthday he erected a 20 000 square metre tent that had a Ferris wheel in it. The 300 guests could order anything they wanted to drink from a 7 metre long bar carved out of ice.

Gangnam Style creator, Psy had his hit reach 1 billion views, a new YouTube record and was booked to perform at the party. Britney Spears was reportedly paid over $100 000 to jump out of his birthday cake.

He even funded the movie The Wolf of Wall Street.

That was 2012, but like most stories about things that appear too good to be true, the wheels eventually come off.

The beginning of the end came in 2015.

What has happened since

Jho Low was becoming well-known and many were amazed at how someone so young had managed to create so much wealth so quickly.

The answers to those questions and missed payments to banks and bondholders from the fund led to a political scandal. Initially the government declared the Prime Minister was not guilty of anything, but it led to his party being replaced as the government for the first time in the country’s 61-year independence.

He went on trial in 2018 and was charged with receiving a $10 million payment among other charges. He denied them, arguing that he believed the funds were donated by the Saudi royal family. The court found him guilty on most counts and sentenced him to 12 years in prison, which he is currently appealing. An additional trial that began last year accuses him of receiving more than half a billion dollars, investigators believed he and his family received closer to a billion dollars. His wife is also facing charges and was permitted permission to travel briefly late in 2021 to see her daughter in Singapore for the birth of her child.

Two Goldman Sachs employees at the centre of setting it up and who benefited from the fraud are also in court.

Tim Leissner, a senior deal maker for Goldman Sachs in Asia has pleaded guilty to his part and turned state witness. Goldman Sachs admitted its guilt, the first time in its history and it is over 150 years old.

It has also agreed to pay almost $4 billion for its part in the fraud.

US courts are currently prosecuting Roger Ng, the Goldman Sachs employee that was the bank's initial contact with Jho Low and former head of investment banking in Malaysia.

Ng is defending the role he played and denies guilt, but the testimony at the moment has highlighted Leissner's many personal frauds with particular mention of the number of lies he told his former three wives including lying about not still being married to his second wife in order to marry his third.

What about Low?

Seven years to see the various cases come to court only two concluded with the rest still underway or on appeal, but one case is yet to even start, the case against Jho Low.

He is currently living in China and has no intention of going anywhere that has an extradition treaty with Malaysia.

It illustrates that small-time criminals will face quick capture and severe penalties while very high flying criminals are able to defend themselves in court if not avoid them altogether but setting themselves up beyond the reach of the law and moving their ill gotten gains with relative ease.

It means the supposed mastermind can be said to be lying low.

For South Africa we can expect a similar path in that some with the most to answer may be the last to be held accountable if at all and that the court cases will potentially take longer than the crimes took to commit and in the end may cost a lot more to a country that can’t afford it.

Hopefully we will be more mindful next time and if we have learnt the lessons then the potential for South Africa to establish a sovereign wealth fund from the proceeds of the current spectrum auctions will need to be done in a way that is a lot more transparent and with a lot more oversight.

You should at least get to enjoy a smile at these criminals being brought to book and Hassan Minhaj does a great job telling the story and giving you a laugh while doing it.


This article first appeared on 702 : State Capture on a grand scale




