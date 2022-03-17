Kulula, BA flights 'back in air' this morning reports Cape Town International





Cape Town International Airport says about fourteen flights are scheduled for departure on Thursday from Cape Town

British Airways and Kulula have asked passengers to contact their call centres to confirm flights before arriving a the airport

The South African Civil Aviation Authority reinstated the operation licence for Comair, with immediate effect, on Wednesday evening.

This after the airline was grounded on Saturday due to safety concerns.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Mark McLean, Regional General Manager for Cape Town International Airport, to find out whether passengers have been arriving for their kulula.com and Comair flights.

We are extremely pleased that the SA CAA lifted the suspension of their air operator certificate yesterday and we had the first Kalula and British Airways flights depart just after 6 this morning. Mark McLean, Regional General Manager - Cape Town International Airport

He adds that the flights are not currently full as passengers had made alternative arrangements.

But we do expect the flights to fill as passengers realise they are back in the air. Mark McLean, Regional General Manager - Cape Town International Airport

McLean says as the information filtered through on Wednesday evening, the airport was informed that Comair would begin informing passengers immediately.

What Kulula and BA are saying is that they are reaching out to their pax (passengers) and they have given passengers their contact centres to call and they are advising their pax to first phone to make sure they are booked ono a particular flight before they arrive at the airport. Mark McLean, Regional General Manager - Cape Town International Airport