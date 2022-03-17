Cape Town starts on the road to end loadshedding and its reliance on Eskom





The City of Cape Town has started negotiating with independent power producers in order to permanently end loadshedding

It wants to, at first, procure up to 300 MW from smaller, local firms – it will scale, if successful

It expects its electricity to cost significantly less than that of Eskom

The City will inspect Eskom’s entire grid infrastructure, which it will continue using

© hannesthirion/123rf.com

Last week’s power outage in and around Cape Town’s CBD cost the city R75 million, according to the Cape Chamber of Commerce.

On Wednesday, in an effort to end loadshedding, officials from the City of Cape Town met with 100 independent power producers (IPPs) at Cape Town Stadium to plot the way forward.

Private sector innovation will be critical in securing Cape Town’s energy future by boosting supply reliably at affordable rates, said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, who convened the gathering.

The City’s medium- to long-term plan, as outlined at the gathering by the City’s Executive Director for Energy Kadri Nassiep, is for an "an independently-powered, energy secure Cape Town”.

Nassiep gave details about the City’s first round of power procurement from IPPs and the ongoing tender process.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Hill-Lewis about the meeting and the possibility of Cape Town becoming self-reliant for electricity (scroll up to listen).

We set out our long-term plans for how to reduce our reliance on Eskom… and how to end loadshedding. It will not only require IPPs but also independent storage… Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town

We’re not coming with a blessing from National Treasury… But our balance sheet is the healthiest in the country, even healthier than the national fiscus… Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town

This procurement is well-suited to smaller, Cape Town firms… Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town

The costs we’re getting in REIPPPP [Renewable Energy IPP Procurement Programme] round five is 47 cents per kWh, less than a third we’re paying for Eskom power… Ours will be slightly higher than the REIPPPP price… but it will still be significantly lower than the Eskom price… Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town

We’re testing for 200 MW to 300 MW. If it works well… we can scale it… There are millions of square metres of roof space in the city that are unused… Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town