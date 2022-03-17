Streaming issues? Report here
Hello Darlings alleged Holiday Swindler Tas Moosa 'chickened out of interview'

Refilwe Moloto speaks to crime activist Yusuf Abramjee for an update on the Hello Darlings saga and its CEO Tasneem Moosa.
  • Yusuf Abramjee provides an update on alleged 'Holiday Swindler' Tas Moosa saying she stated that her company Hello Darlings is going into liquidation
  • Abramjee says Moosa agreed to an interview on Tuesday but then 'chickened out'
  • Despite her claims of putting the company into liquidation, Abranjee says leaked copies of her bank statements show a recent spending spree including one transaction for R68,000 at Louis Vuitton
Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

Hundreds of South Africans have allegedly been conned by the CEO of local travel company Hello Darlings now accused of defrauding them of thousands of rands after they paid for their international holidays

RELATED: 'No one can get hold of her' - SA clients duped by CEO of dodgy travel agency

Many clients have opened cases at SAPS across the country in the hope of receiving their holiday refunds.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to crime activist Yusuf Abramjee for an update on the Hello Darlings saga and its CEO Tasneem Moosa.

Tasneem Moosa is still in hiding.

Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-Crime activist

He says thus far a total of 396 criminal charges have been laid against her at numerous police stations across South Africa.

The total amount involved is no about R34.2 million. We are expecting that number to increase over the next week.

Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-Crime activist

After her initial silence, Moosa did release a brief statement and conducted a few interviews, he adds.

She was supposed to speak to me on Tuesday but then chickened out. She wanted a list of questions which I was not willing to provide.

Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-Crime activist

He confirms Moosa is now the subject of a criminal investigation.

She has indicated that her company Hello Darlings will go into liquidation but there is no formal application before the High Court as yet.

Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-Crime activist

She's appointed a lawyer in Pretoria who has not said a word as yet and people are understandably very upset and very angry as they have lost millions of rands.

Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-Crime activist

He questions her claims of liquidation, adding that a number of her personal bank statements have gone viral, one showing that she embarked on a recent shopping spree.

There was one transaction we are told for about R68,000 from a Louis Vuitton store. She also made some transfers to family members so there are lots of questions to be asked.

Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-Crime activist

He says most of the dockets are now being transferred to the Commercial Crime Unit.

I think there is a good case for her to be prosecuted criminally, for a warrant of arrest to be issued. The minute the warrant of arrest is issued she becomes a fugitive.

Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-Crime activist



