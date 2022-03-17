Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Lifestyle audits for Minister have begun – and they must hand in their passports Mandy Wiener interviews Business Day Political Editor Hajra Ormajee. 17 March 2022 2:34 PM
EFF defends Russia, despite its relentless pummelling of Ukrainian cities Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 March 2022 11:22 AM
Cape Town starts on the road to end loadshedding and its reliance on Eskom Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. 17 March 2022 9:52 AM
View all Local
Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to be... 17 March 2022 9:01 AM
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield. 16 March 2022 8:08 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
View all Politics
Little Darlings alleged Holiday Swindler Tas Moosa 'chickened out of interview' Refilwe Moloto speaks to crime activist Yusuf Abramjee for an update on the Hello Darlings saga and its CEO Tasneem Moosa. 17 March 2022 11:09 AM
Kulula, BA flights 'back in air' this morning reports Cape Town International Refilwe Moloto spoke to Mark McLean, Regional General Manager for Cape Town International Airport. 17 March 2022 8:11 AM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
View all Business
5 city 'hubs' will focus on memories and culture as Cape Town Carnival returns Refilwe Moloko talks to Cape Town Carnival CEO Jay Douwes on the exciting return of the city's famous carnival celebration. 17 March 2022 5:18 PM
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results. 16 March 2022 6:45 PM
Biggest increases to fuel prices in South Africa’s history coming in April The Automobile Association (AA) predicts fuel price increases that will cause much pain and suffering. 16 March 2022 3:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar... 15 March 2022 10:43 AM
Cycle Tour sees first-time win for men’s race, hat trick for Le Court De Billot Over 22,000 cyclists hit the road in Sunday's annual Cape Town Cycle Tour. 13 March 2022 4:42 PM
Thando Dlodlo's doping ban reduced for coming clean but teammates still suffer Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Khalid Galant, CEO of South African Institute for Drug Free Sport. 10 March 2022 11:48 AM
View all Sport
Is DStv's new 'one account, one stream at a time' rule even legal? Lester Kiewit speaks to Attorney at Barnard Inc. Attorneys Chanique Rautenbach about the legal argument to be made. 16 March 2022 11:27 AM
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness. 14 March 2022 6:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all. 14 March 2022 10:54 AM
View all Entertainment
'Russia has stalled on all fronts, but they're still bombing civilian areas' Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Cai Nebe. 17 March 2022 3:16 PM
European leaders defiantly meet in besieged Kyiv while Russia keeps on pummeling Three courageous EU Prime Ministers are meeting President Zelenskyy in Kyiv as Russia steps up its bombardment of the city. 16 March 2022 9:29 AM
Serial killer of homeless people on the loose in New York and Washington DC Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 March 2022 4:43 PM
View all World
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson. 9 March 2022 9:41 PM
View all Africa
UDM joins AfriForum in court challenge against Covid-19 State of Disaster Mandy Wiener interviews United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa. 16 March 2022 1:47 PM
'We foresee war in Ukraine to have ripple effect on staple food in South Africa' Lester Kiewit interviews Agri SA agricultural economist Kulani Siweya. 16 March 2022 12:44 PM
Expect 5th wave of Covid-19 by early May - Professor Salim Abdool Karim Refilwe Moloto interviews clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim. 16 March 2022 10:50 AM
View all Opinion
Little Darlings alleged Holiday Swindler Tas Moosa 'chickened out of interview'

17 March 2022 11:09 AM

by Barbara Friedman
by Barbara Friedman
Hello Darlings
travel scam
Hello Darlings CEO
Tasneem Moosa

Refilwe Moloto speaks to crime activist Yusuf Abramjee for an update on the Hello Darlings saga and its CEO Tasneem Moosa.
  • Yusuf Abramjee provides an update on alleged 'Holiday Swindler' Tas Moosa saying she stated that her company Little Darlings is going into liquidation
  • Abramjee says Moosa agreed to an interview on Tuesday but then 'chickened out'
  • Despite her claims of putting the company into liquidation, Abranjee says leaked copies of her bank statements show a recent spending spree including one transaction for R68,000 at Louis Vuitton
Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

Hundreds of South Africans have allegedly been conned by the CEO of local travel company Hello Darlings now accused of defrauding them of thousands of rands after they paid for their international holidays

RELATED: 'No one can get hold of her' - SA clients duped by CEO of dodgy travel agency

Many clients have opened cases at SAPS across the country in the hope of receiving their holiday refunds.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to crime activist Yusuf Abramjee for an update on the Hello Darlings saga and its CEO Tasneem Moosa.

Tasneem Moosa is still in hiding.

Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-Crime activist

He says thus far a total of 396 criminal charges have been laid against her at numerous police stations across South Africa.

The total amount involved is no about R34.2 million. We are expecting that number to increase over the next week.

Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-Crime activist

After her initial silence, Moosa did release a brief statement and conducted a few interviews, he adds.

She was supposed to speak to me on Tuesday but then chickened out. She wanted a list of questions which I was not willing to provide.

Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-Crime activist

He confirms Moosa is now the subject of a criminal investigation.

She has indicated that her company Hello Darlings will go into liquidation but there is no formal application before the High Court as yet.

Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-Crime activist

She's appointed a lawyer in Pretoria who has not said a word as yet and people are understandably very upset and very angry as they have lost millions of rands.

Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-Crime activist

He questions her claims of liquidation, adding that a number of her personal back statements have gone viral, one showing that she embarked on a recent shopping spree.

There was one transaction we are told for about R68,000 from a Louis Vuitton store. She also made some transfers to family members so there are lots of questions to be asked.

Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-Crime activist

He says most of the dockets are now being transferred to the Commercial Crime Unit.

I think there is a good case for her to be prosecuted criminally, for a warrant of arrest to be issued. The minute the warrant of arrest is issued she becomes a fugitive.

Yusuf Abramjee, Anti-Crime activist



