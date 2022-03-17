EFF defends Russia, despite its relentless pummelling of Ukrainian cities
The Economic Freedom Fighters met with Russian Ambassador to South Africa Ilya Rogachev in Tshwane on Wednesday.
EFF leader Julius Malema says he received “first-hand information” from Rogachev about the “military operation” in Ukraine and “not from neo-Nazi propagandists”, echoing Vladimir Putin’s often-repeated words.
Malema defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite the ongoing pummelling of its cities.
He slammed the sanctions imposed on Russia and called on the government to deepen its ties with the nuclear-armed country.
We met with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in South Africa, Ambassador Ilya Rogachev, in Tshwane today. We received first-hand information on the ongoing military operations in Ukraine from the embassy, not from neo-Nazi propagandists. pic.twitter.com/Bu6K29kLJO— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 16, 2022
[In Pictures 📸] The EFF led by the Commander in Chief @Julius_S_Malema held a meeting with the Embassy of the Russian Federation in South Africa— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 16, 2022
We must deepen meaningful ties with Russia economically against the NATO War Alliance! pic.twitter.com/OsnIvW4san
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_26410706_perevalne-ukraine-march-5-russian-soldiers-marching-on-march-5-2014-in-perevalne-crimea-ukraine-on-f.html?vti=nkb0wikuajf346ys5i-1-53
