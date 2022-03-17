Lifestyle audits for Minister have begun – and they must hand in their passports





Lifestyle audits for ministers are underway, and they are all asked to hand in their passports.

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised the nation in 2019 that the government will conduct lifestyle audits on top-ranking civil servants as part of his reform agenda.

It’s not only ministers that will be scrutinized; all public servants must hand over documents for a review of their income and expenses.

The government will then check their assets against what they declared.

© czitrox/123rf.com

Mandy Wiener interviewed Business Day Political Editor Hajra Ormajee (scroll up to listen).

The first ministers were approached in January this year… [now] more ministers have been approached to hand in their passports… Hajra Ormajee, Political Editor - Business Day

It’s often assumed that just politicians are corrupt, but the corruption engine does not work without, for example, accounting officers or businesses or tenderpreneurs who pay the bribes… Hajra Ormajee, Political Editor - Business Day