5 city 'hubs' will focus on memories and culture as Cape Town Carnival returns





Let us face it - the past couple of years have been strenuous on many of us, so why not take some time to have a little fun?

After being hindered by the Covid-19 pandemic, The Cape Town Carnival will be returning to the city on 19 March 2022.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the carnival will be without its famous floats in order to adhere to Covid-19 regulations but says CEO Jay Douwes, the venues will be filled with large-scale artworks.

Several different themed events are taking place around the city throughout the day which carnival which Douwes promises to be just as celebratory.

Starting from 3pm until 9pm, carnival attendees will be treated to a spectacle of shows ranging from minstrel shows to cadet drummers to stilt walkers.

The carnival will be broken into 5 different unique "hubs."

The Hatfield Street Hub will be hosting the Mountain of Memories dedicated to memories and celebrations of Cape Town's District 6.

The SA Museum hub sees the Tales of Camissa dedicated to honouring and celebrating the First People of South Africa.

The National Gallery Hub shows off some traditional African Dance for its Cultural Roots event.

The Green Market Hub will be home to the celebration of the Drum Era.

And the Heritage Square Hub celebrates personal identity and self-expression through Umswenko.

Cape Town Carnival makes you feel good to be alive and to be South African because it's all community-based show. Jay Douwes, CEO of the Cape Town Carnival

Tickets are on sale at Webtickets and www.capecarnival.com now at R10 per person.