ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba slams DA migration amnesty proposal





Lester Kiewit interviews ActionSA founder and President Herman Mashaba on the Democratic Alliance's (DA) proposal for migration amnesty, operation Dudula and public policy on the issue of migration.

The DA head of policy, Gwen Ngwenya released a policy proposal that would provide amnesty to migrants who are in limbo regarding their verified status from home affairs.

Mashaba cautions the Home Affairs Department to treat immigration matters with urgency and says that social cohesion is not possible in an environment of chaos and lawlessness.

It is first important to consider the violence and intimidation against economic migrants happening in communities notes Lester.

We have people who are actively trying to scare, victimise and intimidate not based on their own failings but because of a state that is failing. Lester Kiewit, Presenter - CapeTalk

But Mashaba however points the finger squarely at the ANC government.

Unfortunately the ANC government and Home Affairs are the ones directly responsible for creating this mess over the last 28 years. Herman Mashaba - Action SA Founder and President

We can't be a borderless country and then from there then talk about social cohesion, [it] as I said cannot happen in an environment of chaos and anarchy. Herman Mashaba - Action SA Founder and President

I appeal to South Africans. Two wrongs can't make a right, we live in a constitutional democracy with our law enforcement agencies, the fault is not with undocumented people in South Africa, the fault lies directly with the ANC government and Home Affairs. Herman Mashaba - Action SA Founder and President