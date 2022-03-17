Streaming issues? Report here
'Russia has stalled on all fronts, but they're still bombing civilian areas'

17 March 2022 3:16 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Cai Nebe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared before the Bundestag (German parliament) via videolink on Thursday.

He pleaded with MPs to tear down the “wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage”.

“This wall is growing bigger with every bomb dropped on Ukraine,” said Zelensky, who then echoed former US President Ronald Reagan when he addressed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz directly.

"Dear Mr Scholz, tear down this wall!”

© melnyk58/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Cai Nebe (scroll up to listen).

… Russian forces have stalled on all fronts… The Ukrainians are holding their ground… it hasn’t stopped Russian shelling of civilian areas…

Cai Nebe, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

Negotiators… have hope… that some sort of ceasefire could be arranged… many people are trapped [by Russian forces] and cannot leave these besieged cities…

Cai Nebe, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

… sanctions are starting to bite…

Cai Nebe, correspondent - Deutsche Welle



