Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank

African Rainbow Capital (ARC) has announced it's injected millions more into TymeBank.

The investment group (controlled by billionaire Patrice Motsepe) posted its results for the half year ended 31 December 2021, on Thursday.

ARC Financial Services Holdings poured an additional R257 million into TymeBank and TymeGlobal during the six-month period.

The digital bank now represents 10.1% of ARC’s Fund Value (up from 9.6% in June 2021).

African Rainbow Capital said the operating environment for most of the companies in the ARC Fund portfolio remained largely challenging during the half year.

The company’s intrinsic investment value in the ARC Fund increased by 16.8% to R13.484 billion (from R11.541 billion at 30 June 2021).

Its effective share of the invested assets (IPV) rose by 14.1% to R14 billion (from R12.275 billion at 30 June 2021).

Bruce Whitfield interviews ARC's co-CEO and Executive Director, Johan van Zyl.

We have just over 40 investments... a diversified bucket and a financial services bucket, roughly spread fifty-fifty. Johan van Zyl, Co-CEO - African Rainbow Capital

Whitfield asked whether the Rain network acquired what it needs during Thursday's long-awaited spectrum auction.

We've done extremely well. We got what we wanted and a bit more... but more importantly, at a price that suits our pocket. Johan van Zyl, Co-CEO - African Rainbow Capital

Van Zyl explains that at this point ARC is effectively focusing on its five "big investments", including TymeBank and financial services like Alexander Forbes.

The fruits from the hard work put into digital TymeBank are now showing, he says.

In South Africa we have 4.5 million clients on board... To replicate what we have here in the Philippines the cost will be between $120- and $150-million which is substantially cheaper because of the lessons that have been learned here... Johan van Zyl, Co-CEO - African Rainbow Capital

A lot of the smaller investments we've started actually slot into that ecosystem, so while it seems they're not relevant... they played important roles and can increase those roles in the fintech area... We've been working hard at consolidating them... Johan van Zyl, Co-CEO - African Rainbow Capital

