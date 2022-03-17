Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results
The communications regulator has announced the conclusion of the long-awaited auction of spectrum in South Africa.
The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) said the sale raised R14.4 billion, which goes into the national fiscus.
Out of the six bidders, Vodacom and MTN were the biggest spenders at the auction.
RELATED: Spectrum auction: 'Price of data will fall – speed will increase'
They each paid more than R5 billion for access to bands that will allow them to deploy 5G services says Duncan Mcleod, founder and editor of TechCentral. (Read more here)
Are the two mobile networks going to cough up right now though, with Telkom's legal challenge due to be heard in the Pretoria High Court in April?
RELATED: Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction
Telkom has argued that the way the spectrum auction is designed is not going to deal with what it terms the 'duopoly' of MTN and Vodacom.
Telkom hasn't reacted yet to the outcome of the spectrum auction, but they were participants. In fact they spent a total of R2.2 billion securing spectrum, including in the low-band spectrum – below 1GHz.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
It's the first time Telkom's had access to those bands... but they're still being occupied by television broadcasters - which is one of the arguments it's putting forward in the courts, saying you can't license the spectrum yet because we can't use it...Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
As far as I know Telkom's going to go ahead with its court case in April and if it is successful, depending what the High Court says in its judgment, the auction results could be thrown out.Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
What does this mean for Vodacom and MTN's huge commitment at Thursday's auction?
McLeod says they will be able to pay and get access to the spectrum pretty quickly, despite the looming court case.
The question is, do they want to commit billions of rand in investment until they have certainty about whether they'll be able to use the spectrum going forward?Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral
McLeod says the R14.4 billion raised at the spectrum auction is almost double the amount that was expected, which was around R8 billion.
Listen to the discussion in the audio clip below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kstudija/kstudija1310/kstudija131000220/22893886-telecommunications-radio-tower-or-mobile-phone-base-station-concept-background-vector.jpg
More from Business
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment?
Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann)Read More
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit
Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank
Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl about African Rainbow Capital's half year results and future plans.Read More
Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September
Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic.Read More
Lifestyle audits for ministers begin – and they must hand in their passports
Mandy Wiener interviews Business Day Political Editor Hajra Ormajee.Read More
Little Darlings alleged Holiday Swindler Tas Moosa 'chickened out of interview'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to crime activist Yusuf Abramjee for an update on the Hello Darlings saga and its CEO Tasneem Moosa.Read More
Cape Town starts on the road to end loadshedding and its reliance on Eskom
Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Kulula, BA flights 'back in air' this morning reports Cape Town International
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Mark McLean, Regional General Manager for Cape Town International Airport.Read More
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments
Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.Read More
More from Local
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit
Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
Cape Town will soon be producing electricity from landfill gas
John Maytham speaks to Kadri Nassiep, executive director of energy at City of Cape Town.Read More
Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September
Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic.Read More
Lifestyle audits for ministers begin – and they must hand in their passports
Mandy Wiener interviews Business Day Political Editor Hajra Ormajee.Read More
EFF defends Russia, despite its relentless pummelling of Ukrainian cities
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Cape Town starts on the road to end loadshedding and its reliance on Eskom
Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns
During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to become the party’s federal leader in 2020.Read More
Kulula, BA flights 'back in air' this morning reports Cape Town International
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Mark McLean, Regional General Manager for Cape Town International Airport.Read More
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts
Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield.Read More