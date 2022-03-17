False fuel-saving tips debunked & what you should be doing to save fuel

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Project Pedal Cape Epic plans
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jaco van der Linde - at Pedal Project
Today at 05:10
Reaction: Bheke Cele visits Khayelitsha after shooting
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson at Khayelitsha Development Forum
Today at 05:46
ICC Women's World Cup
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
David Midgeley - Cricket Commentator at 1WorldSR
Today at 06:10
WCED online registration woes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Millar
Today at 06:25
Second Filmit Festival seeking budding filmmakers from highschools
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Luna Paige - Sponsorship, Marketing & Fundraising Coordinator at Paul Roos Gymnasium
Today at 06:40
City faves: ICEZEIT: Traditional Italian Gelato - Sea Point Pavilion kiosk
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jaco Viljoen - Owner at ICEZEIT - Traditional Italian Gelato
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: High fuel prices could see state enforce fuel rations and work-from-home policy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
James Lorimer - Shadow Minister Of Miner Resources at Da
Today at 07:20
Can developing biofuels be SA' silver bullet to ravaging petrol costs?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Harro van Blottnitz - Professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of Cape Town
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Exclusive: Mbali Ntuli tells all
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mbali Ntuli
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:30
Wonderland Arcade
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Canna Chocs and non-psycho active mushrooms
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 15:50
SA isn't ready for health claims on food labels - here's why
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melvi Todd - a doctoral student in the Department of Food Science at Stellenbosch University
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town will soon be producing electricity from landfill gas John Maytham speaks to Kadri Nassiep, executive director of energy at City of Cape Town. 17 March 2022 8:21 PM
Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic. 17 March 2022 7:27 PM
Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results Bruce Whitfield talks to Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral, about the outcome of the long-awaited spectrum auction. 17 March 2022 6:47 PM
View all Local
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment? Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann) 17 March 2022 10:12 PM
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba slams DA migration amnesty proposal Mashaba says the lack of immigration control is causing chaos but cautions South Africans not to take the law into its own hands. 17 March 2022 5:27 PM
Lifestyle audits for ministers begin – and they must hand in their passports Mandy Wiener interviews Business Day Political Editor Hajra Ormajee. 17 March 2022 2:34 PM
View all Politics
Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl about African Rainbow Capital's half year results and future plans. 17 March 2022 8:01 PM
Little Darlings alleged Holiday Swindler Tas Moosa 'chickened out of interview' Refilwe Moloto speaks to crime activist Yusuf Abramjee for an update on the Hello Darlings saga and its CEO Tasneem Moosa. 17 March 2022 11:09 AM
Cape Town starts on the road to end loadshedding and its reliance on Eskom Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. 17 March 2022 9:52 AM
View all Business
False fuel-saving tips debunked & what you should be doing to save fuel John Maytham speaks to Kriben Reddy, head of auto at Transunion Africa 17 March 2022 6:30 PM
5 city 'hubs' will focus on memories and culture as Cape Town Carnival returns Refilwe Moloko talks to Cape Town Carnival CEO Jay Douwes on the exciting return of the city's famous carnival celebration. 17 March 2022 5:18 PM
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results. 16 March 2022 6:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Surely Saudi backed Newcastle United is as bad as Russian owned Chelsea FC? John Maytham speaks to Simon Chadwick, a tenured professor at EM Lyon Business School. 17 March 2022 9:36 PM
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar... 15 March 2022 10:43 AM
Cycle Tour sees first-time win for men’s race, hat trick for Le Court De Billot Over 22,000 cyclists hit the road in Sunday's annual Cape Town Cycle Tour. 13 March 2022 4:42 PM
View all Sport
Is DStv's new 'one account, one stream at a time' rule even legal? Lester Kiewit speaks to Attorney at Barnard Inc. Attorneys Chanique Rautenbach about the legal argument to be made. 16 March 2022 11:27 AM
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness. 14 March 2022 6:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all. 14 March 2022 10:54 AM
View all Entertainment
'Russia has stalled on all fronts, but they're still bombing civilian areas' Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Cai Nebe. 17 March 2022 3:16 PM
EFF defends Russia, despite its relentless pummelling of Ukrainian cities Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 March 2022 11:22 AM
European leaders defiantly meet in besieged Kyiv while Russia keeps on pummeling Three courageous EU Prime Ministers are meeting President Zelenskyy in Kyiv as Russia steps up its bombardment of the city. 16 March 2022 9:29 AM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
UDM joins AfriForum in court challenge against Covid-19 State of Disaster Mandy Wiener interviews United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa. 16 March 2022 1:47 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

False fuel-saving tips debunked & what you should be doing to save fuel

17 March 2022 6:30 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Petrol
Fuel saving tips
air conditioning
transunion
TransUnion Africa
Kriben Reddy

John Maytham speaks to Kriben Reddy, head of auto at Transunion Africa
  • The price of petrol climbed to a record high of over R20 a litre in March 2022
  • Economists are predicting another massive fuel price hike in April
  • Motorists are looking at ways in which to cut back on their fuel spend
  • There are many fuel-saving theories like not using the air-conditioning or switching the vehicle off while idling at a traffic light.
© gearstd/123rf.com

The price of petrol has climbed to over R20 a litre, forcing consumers to find innovative ways in which to cut back on their fuel spend.

Fuel costs have put a strain on all our budgets and we're trying to make the most of every litre.

However there are some fuel saving tips that are simply untrue, and not all fuel-saving methods are good choices.

Head of Auto at Transunion, Kriben Reddy says their are many theories and false fuel saving myths that motorists believe are true.

Reddy says the most common myth is that a vehicles air-conditioning system consumes more fuel.

The myth about turning off your aircon and rolling down your window doesn't really hold water. It probably might cost you more fuel, because when you roll those windows down it creates more drag.

Kriben Reddy - Head of Auto at Transunion Africa

RELATED: Save money: 5 tips and tricks to use less fuel

These cars are built to be fuel efficient. Especially in certain segments, manufacturers compete with each other, and one of the factors they compete against is fuel efficiency.

Kriben Reddy - Head of Auto at Transunion Africa

So what should a motorists being doing in order to save fuel? What about cruising in neutral or switching your car off instead of idling for longer than 30 seconds?

Make sure your vehicle is maintained according to the manufacturers specifications, according to the frequency of the service intervals

Kriben Reddy - Head of Auto at Transunion Africa

RELATED: How to survive record fuel prices

Driving style. Plan your routes so you can drive at a consistent speed. A very defensive driving style, you'll probably find that would equate to the most effective cost saving when it comes to fuel.

Kriben Reddy - Head of Auto at Transunion Africa

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview




17 March 2022 6:30 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Petrol
Fuel saving tips
air conditioning
transunion
TransUnion Africa
Kriben Reddy

More from Lifestyle

5 city 'hubs' will focus on memories and culture as Cape Town Carnival returns

17 March 2022 5:18 PM

Refilwe Moloko talks to Cape Town Carnival CEO Jay Douwes on the exciting return of the city's famous carnival celebration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Little Darlings alleged Holiday Swindler Tas Moosa 'chickened out of interview'

17 March 2022 11:09 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to crime activist Yusuf Abramjee for an update on the Hello Darlings saga and its CEO Tasneem Moosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments

16 March 2022 8:42 PM

Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO

16 March 2022 6:45 PM

The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Biggest increases to fuel prices in South Africa’s history coming in April

16 March 2022 3:03 PM

The Automobile Association (AA) predicts fuel price increases that will cause much pain and suffering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is DStv's new 'one account, one stream at a time' rule even legal?

16 March 2022 11:27 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Attorney at Barnard Inc. Attorneys Chanique Rautenbach about the legal argument to be made.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form'

15 March 2022 9:03 PM

Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home'

15 March 2022 8:47 PM

Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'FlySafair has not inflated ticket prices - it works on supply and demand'

15 March 2022 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair's Kirby Gordon as accusations fly that the airline is profiting after Comair's suspension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We booked Kulula months ago, now we're paying R3,5k each for a single flight'

14 March 2022 1:50 PM

Disgruntled British Airways and Kulula customers share their frustrations with Eyewitness News on The Midday Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Lifestyle audits for ministers begin – and they must hand in their passports

Business Local Politics

Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit

Business Local Opinion

EFF defends Russia, despite its relentless pummelling of Ukrainian cities

Local World Politics

EWN Highlights

‘Why must I answer your wild allegations?’ Vavi rejects Saftu’s suspension

17 March 2022 7:42 PM

Going once, twice & sold! Icasa concludes R14.4bn high-demand spectrum auction

17 March 2022 7:33 PM

COVID-19 Solidarity Fund to wrap up operations by September

17 March 2022 6:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA