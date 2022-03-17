False fuel-saving tips debunked & what you should be doing to save fuel





The price of petrol climbed to a record high of over R20 a litre in March 2022

Economists are predicting another massive fuel price hike in April

Motorists are looking at ways in which to cut back on their fuel spend

There are many fuel-saving theories like not using the air-conditioning or switching the vehicle off while idling at a traffic light.

The price of petrol has climbed to over R20 a litre, forcing consumers to find innovative ways in which to cut back on their fuel spend.

Fuel costs have put a strain on all our budgets and we're trying to make the most of every litre.

However there are some fuel saving tips that are simply untrue, and not all fuel-saving methods are good choices.

Head of Auto at Transunion, Kriben Reddy says their are many theories and false fuel saving myths that motorists believe are true.

Reddy says the most common myth is that a vehicles air-conditioning system consumes more fuel.

The myth about turning off your aircon and rolling down your window doesn't really hold water. It probably might cost you more fuel, because when you roll those windows down it creates more drag. Kriben Reddy - Head of Auto at Transunion Africa

These cars are built to be fuel efficient. Especially in certain segments, manufacturers compete with each other, and one of the factors they compete against is fuel efficiency. Kriben Reddy - Head of Auto at Transunion Africa

So what should a motorists being doing in order to save fuel? What about cruising in neutral or switching your car off instead of idling for longer than 30 seconds?

Make sure your vehicle is maintained according to the manufacturers specifications, according to the frequency of the service intervals Kriben Reddy - Head of Auto at Transunion Africa

Driving style. Plan your routes so you can drive at a consistent speed. A very defensive driving style, you'll probably find that would equate to the most effective cost saving when it comes to fuel. Kriben Reddy - Head of Auto at Transunion Africa

