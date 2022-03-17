Cape Town will soon be producing electricity from landfill gas





Electricity will be generated by transforming waste at landfill sites into an energy source

Waste will be burnt to create steam which is then used to generate electricity

A waste-to-energy plant in Cape Town is only expected to generate about two megawatts of electricity

Cape Town electricity demands in summer are 1400 megawatts and 1800 megawatts in winter

Image: © georgina198/123rf.com

The City of Cape Town is nearing the production of electricity from landfill gas, in a project known as “Waste to Energy”.

Waste to energy is described as the process of generating electricity from the primary treatment of waste, or the processing of waste into a fuel source.

These waste-to-energy plants burn municipal waste from landfill sites, producing steam which is then used to make electricity.

Cape Town's electricity demand during summer averages around 1400 megawatts. In winter it averages around 1800 megawatts.

According to Kadri Nassiep, executive director of energy at the City of Cape Town, only a small amount of electricity will be produced at this stage.

However, he adds that the successful implementation of this project is an important milestone in the journey towards overall sustainability.

It's about two megawatts of power that will be delivered onto the grid, that will be within the coming months. Kadri Nassiep - Executive director of energy at the City of Cape Town

RELATED: 'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'

The biggest challenge has been organic waste and the non usable plastics in particular, and I think that's where this type of technology plays a role. Kadri Nassiep - Executive director of energy at the City of Cape Town

I think there's going to be more value in pyrolysis, where you would actually burn the waste. In that process we can actually get rid of some of the plastics and maybe even produce liquid fuels from that. Kadri Nassiep - Executive director of energy at the City of Cape Town

RELATED: Eskom price hikes: 'For every R500, you’ll now spend R105 more'

While it only produces a small amount of electricity in relation to the city's power demands, Nassiep says there a certainly some merits for producing electricity using these methods.

From a perspective of elimination of waste, so there's a strong environmental driver for this. The carbon value in there, so there is potentially some revenue stream that's generated which could be used somewhere. Kadri Nassiep - Executive director of energy at the City of Cape Town

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.