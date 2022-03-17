Cape Town will soon be producing electricity from landfill gas
- Electricity will be generated by transforming waste at landfill sites into an energy source
- Waste will be burnt to create steam which is then used to generate electricity
- A waste-to-energy plant in Cape Town is only expected to generate about two megawatts of electricity
- Cape Town electricity demands in summer are 1400 megawatts and 1800 megawatts in winter
The City of Cape Town is nearing the production of electricity from landfill gas, in a project known as “Waste to Energy”.
Waste to energy is described as the process of generating electricity from the primary treatment of waste, or the processing of waste into a fuel source.
These waste-to-energy plants burn municipal waste from landfill sites, producing steam which is then used to make electricity.
Cape Town's electricity demand during summer averages around 1400 megawatts. In winter it averages around 1800 megawatts.
According to Kadri Nassiep, executive director of energy at the City of Cape Town, only a small amount of electricity will be produced at this stage.
However, he adds that the successful implementation of this project is an important milestone in the journey towards overall sustainability.
It's about two megawatts of power that will be delivered onto the grid, that will be within the coming months.Kadri Nassiep - Executive director of energy at the City of Cape Town
RELATED: 'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom'
The biggest challenge has been organic waste and the non usable plastics in particular, and I think that's where this type of technology plays a role.Kadri Nassiep - Executive director of energy at the City of Cape Town
I think there's going to be more value in pyrolysis, where you would actually burn the waste. In that process we can actually get rid of some of the plastics and maybe even produce liquid fuels from that.Kadri Nassiep - Executive director of energy at the City of Cape Town
RELATED: Eskom price hikes: 'For every R500, you’ll now spend R105 more'
While it only produces a small amount of electricity in relation to the city's power demands, Nassiep says there a certainly some merits for producing electricity using these methods.
From a perspective of elimination of waste, so there's a strong environmental driver for this. The carbon value in there, so there is potentially some revenue stream that's generated which could be used somewhere.Kadri Nassiep - Executive director of energy at the City of Cape Town
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/electricity_pylon_rain.html?oriSearch=electricity+pylon&sti=munp8oghn7qjz4tc9r|&mediapopup=114420028
More from Local
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit
Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September
Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic.Read More
Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results
Bruce Whitfield talks to Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral, about the outcome of the long-awaited spectrum auction.Read More
Lifestyle audits for ministers begin – and they must hand in their passports
Mandy Wiener interviews Business Day Political Editor Hajra Ormajee.Read More
EFF defends Russia, despite its relentless pummelling of Ukrainian cities
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Cape Town starts on the road to end loadshedding and its reliance on Eskom
Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns
During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to become the party’s federal leader in 2020.Read More
Kulula, BA flights 'back in air' this morning reports Cape Town International
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Mark McLean, Regional General Manager for Cape Town International Airport.Read More
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts
Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield.Read More