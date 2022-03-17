Streaming issues? Report here
Surely Saudi backed Newcastle United is as bad as Russian owned Chelsea FC?

17 March 2022 9:36 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
English Premier League
Roman Abramovich
Simon Chadwick
Chelsea FC
Newcastle United
Jamal Khashoggi
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

John Maytham speaks to Simon Chadwick, a tenured professor at EM Lyon Business School.
  • Chelsea Football Club is owned by Russian oligarch, Roman Abramovich
  • Abramovich has strong links to Russian president Vladimir Putin
  • Abramovich has been hit with sanctions in the United Kingdom following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
  • All Abramovich's assets in the UK have been 'frozen', including Chelsea FC
Chelsea players celebrate a goal in their English Premier League match against Newcastle on 13 March 2022. Picture: @ChelseaFC/Twitter

Those with strong links to Russia's president Vladimir Putin have been hit with sanctions by western governments in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

One such man is Roman Abramovich, the owner of English Premier League club, Chelsea FC.

His ownership and acquisition of the club more than 20 years ago has now been brought into question, forcing the Russian oligarch to put the club up for sale for £3bn.

Why has Abramovich's tainted billions been allowed to buy a football club in England?

But if Abramovich is being ostracized for his ownership of Chelsea, then why is the same not being asked of Newcastle United, a club which was recently bought by a Saudi Arabian consortium backed by Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has an atrocious human rights record, has been bombing Yemen few several years and who can forget what they did to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi?

So what's the difference between a Saudi Arabian owned Newcastle United and a Russian owned Chelsea FC?

There are some differences. For instance, Saudi Arabia hasn't invaded Yemen in the same way as Russia has invaded Ukraine.

Simon Chadwick - Tenured professor at EM Lyon Business School

The big difference, certainly for Europeans...this has landed on our doorstep. What we have here is a conflict which is much closer to home.

Simon Chadwick - Tenured professor at EM Lyon Business School

RELATED: Here's why sanctions imposed against Russia may not work

The fundamental issue in this is a question of where you draw red lines, and who draws those red lines, and on what basis they draw those red lines?

Simon Chadwick - Tenured professor at EM Lyon Business School

In reality, Saudi Arabia's proposed acquisition of [Newcastle] United wasn't questioned for military reasons. It was questioned for reasons of piracy and world trade organisation investigation.

Simon Chadwick - Tenured professor at EM Lyon Business School

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




