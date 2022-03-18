Streaming issues? Report here
Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen

18 March 2022 7:20 AM
by Chanel September
Tags:
Cape Town Cycle Tour
Kim Le Court

In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Cycle Tour winner has had her bike stolen and she's now in a desperate race to find it.

In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday.

The bikes are valued at about R1 million.

The Mauritian cyclists were desperate to find their stolen bikes as they are due to fly to Egypt on Friday afternoon to participate in the All African Championships.

The police's Fredrick van Wyk appealed for those with information to come forward.

"Paarl police needs the assistance of the public regarding the theft of bicycles with an estimated value of R1 million. A cycling group from Mauritius discovered that 12 of the bicycles were stolen from the storage facility from the guest farm anyone with information is kindly requested to contact Paarl police or crime stop."

It's been a rollercoaster week for Kim Le Court from the highs of winning this year's Cape Town Cycle Tour to the shock of having her bike stolen days before a major event.


This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen




18 March 2022 7:20 AM
by Chanel September
Tags:
Cape Town Cycle Tour
Kim Le Court

