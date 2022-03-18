Streaming issues? Report here
'We’re not sure South Africa will have enough fuel after April'

18 March 2022 9:49 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Fuel prices
Mineral Resources
Mining charter
Fuel levy
James Lorimer
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
War in Ukraine
fuel supplies
Fuel rationing

Refilwe Moloto interviews James Lorimer, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources at the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Longsuffering consumers are bracing for the largest increases to fuel prices in South Africa’s history.

The price of 95 octane petrol is set to rise by R2.15 per litre in April while 93 octane is likely to increase by R2.07 a litre, according to data from the Central Energy Fund.

Diesel prices are expected to increase by between R2.94 a litre and R3.08 a litre while the price of illuminating paraffin will likely rise by R2.51 per litre.

The mid-month outlook for April’s fuel prices might change, depending on volatile oil prices and the movements of our currency.

Earlier this week, Tseliso Maqubela of the Department of Mineral Resources gave Members of Parliament insight into what the future might look like if the upward price trend continues.

Some of the suggestions were:

  • Fuel rations at petrol stations with customers limited to certain amounts

  • A return to work-from-home for those who can

  • Conservative driving well below the speed limit

  • Exploring for and developing our own oil and gas supplies

  • Investment in biofuels

"We’re potentially in trouble," James Lorimer, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources at the DA. © steve_byland/123rf.com

RELATED: Biggest increases to fuel prices in South Africa’s history coming in April

Refilwe Moloto interviewed James Lorimer, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources at the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Lorimer is a member of the portfolio committee on mineral resources that was briefed by Maqubela.

He commented on the government’s suggestions to mitigate the ballooning cost of importing oil and the effect of sky-high prices on consumers’ pockets (scroll up to listen).

We’re potentially in trouble… The thing that pushed us into crisis is the war in Ukraine… an immediate problem is fuel supply… We’re probably OK in April. After that, we’re not sure…

James Lorimer, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources - DA

The petrol price should be restructured… If your remove levies, there’s a hole in the government’s budget… You deal with that hole with economic reforms… that promote growth. Remove the mining charter! … We are sitting on a treasure chest, but you must attract mining capital…

James Lorimer, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources - DA



