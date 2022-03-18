Streaming issues? Report here
'I'm proud of the work I got to do in the DA,' says Mbali Ntuli on resigning

18 March 2022 12:42 PM
by Keely Goodall
Mbali Ntuli
Democratic Allaince
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Mbali Ntuli quits DA

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mbali Ntuli on her resignation from the DA and plans for the future.

Mbali Ntuli, who was a prominent DA member and one of the youngest female members of the Kwazulu Natal legislature, announced on Thursday that she would resign from the political party.

Ntuli told Refilwe Moloto that she was not leaving the party with resentment or on bad terms but just believed her continued involvement with the DA was not the best way to make the changes she would like to see in the country.

I think I leave with a lot of graciousness and I’m proud of the work I got to do in the DA.

Mbali Ntuli, former DA member

Ntuli also stated that she would be moving away from the rigidity of the government and political structures in the country and shift her focus to community engagement and those who are working alongside the government to make changes to the country.

I don’t think any of the political parties, for many of us, are much of an inspiration. Which is why I’m not going to any of them.

Mbali Ntuli, former DA member

Ntuli said she would like to find a way for people to participate in changing South Africa for the better without necessarily being involved with any political party.

There has to be an answer to the question of how patriots in South Africa who don’t want to be in the scrum of the politics of the day can still be a part of making a change in this country, and that’s what I want to try and go off to do.

Mbali Ntuli, former DA member

While Ntuli is only one day out of work with the DA, she speaks with great confidence about her future in South Africa away from the party and the changes she wants to be a part of.




