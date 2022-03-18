[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war
Arnold Schwarzenegger, in a video posted on various social media platforms, is pleading with Russian people to resist their government’s disinformation campaign amid the ongoing devastation of Ukraine.
Nazis did not start the war, says Schwarzenegger, referring to a claim by Vladimir Putin’s government that it is fighting for the removal of a Nazi government in Ukraine.
“I love the Russian people,” says Schwarzenegger. “That is why I must tell you the truth.
“There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," he said.
I love the Russian people. That is why I have to tell you the truth. Please watch and share. pic.twitter.com/6gyVRhgpFV— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 17, 2022
Vladimir Putin is not only lying about the reason behind the war to his people but also his soldiers, said Schwarzenegger.
Schwarzenegger praised the bravery of some Russians who risk their lives by even calling the war a "war".
“The world has seen your bravery. We know that you have suffered the consequences of your courage. You are my new heroes. You have the strength of Yuri Petrovich Vlasov. You have the true heart of Russia."
