TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk
IT Web reported today that credit bureau Transunion SA has been hacked and the hacker group is demanding $15-million ransom for more than four terabytes of compromised data.
It looks like the hacker group is from Brazil. It alleges that it accesses 54-million personal records of South Africans.
READ: 'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach
TransUnion has confirmed that a third party has obtained access to its South African server through a misuse of an authorised client's credentials.
IT Web news editor Admire Moyo spoke to Mandy Wiener on Friday edition of The Midday Report.
We've been in touch with the hackers. Apparently they say the come from Brazil. They want TransUnion to pay a ransom of $15-million, which translates to about R200-million. They're saying if that ransom is paid within seven days they won't be exposing that information to the internet.Admire Moyo, News editor - IT Web
Apparently I am one of the victims that they have hacked. The sent me details that they have obtained from the TransUnion database, which included information of myself such as cellphone numbers, email addresses, the apartments that I have stayed in before and so forth. It's quite shocking that they have so much information.Admire Moyo, News editor - IT Web
They are saving virtually everyone with a credit record in South Africa is potentially going to be there. TransUnion says they are not paying the ransom but they are not yet sure how this will pan out.Admire Moyo, News editor - IT Web
In 2022, the South African Banking Risk Information Centre said a data breach at Experian had exposed some personal information of as many as 24-million South Africans to a suspected fraudster.
Experian South Africa CEO Ferdie Pieterse said at the time that "a perpetrator using social engineering techniques put himself forward as a known customer of Experian and contracted with us in the normal course of business and in that way illegally obtained the records of 23.4-million individuals."
Listen below for the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk
