



CAPE TOWN - The man who was found guilty of the murder of newlywed Anni Dewani in Cape Town back in 2010 has been granted parole.

The Correctional Service Department confirmed a short while ago that 42-year-old Zola Tongo has been granted parole.

He pleaded guilty to Dewani's murder and was sentenced to 18 years behind bars and would be pardoned after meeting with the victim's family.

The board says Tongo's parole was due to start in June.

Tongo confessed to receiving R15,000 from her husband, Shrien Dewani, who was also charged, and eventually cleared following a drawn-out trial.

The department's spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “The Department of Correctional Services can confirm that the correctional supervision and parole board has placed inmate Zola Tongo on parole effectively from 21 June 2022 until 6 June 2028, that is when his sentence will expire. DCS will then utilise the parole up until the release date for pre-release programmes.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Man convicted of murdering Annie Dewani paroled: Correctional Services confirms