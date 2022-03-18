Why should I not suspend you? – President Ramaphosa to the Public Protector





President Cyril Ramaphosa has given Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane 10 days to explain why he shouldn’t sack her.

Mkhwebane, who received the suspension warning on Thursday, is now considering her options.

“The public protector wishes to inform all stakeholders that while she is not averse to being held to account, she only seeks to ensure that the work of the Office of the Public Protector is not unduly and unlawfully disrupted,” her spokesperson Oupa Sekgalwe said.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on 25 March 2021. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

… there might be problems if you have a Public Protector that is working while there’s a dark cloud hanging over her head… Mpumelelo Zikalala, legal analyst

… it has never been done before [impeachment of a Public Protector] … Mpumelelo Zikalala, legal analyst