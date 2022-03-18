To dignify this with the term 'protest' is not fair - Alderman Smith on Nyanga
Five vehicles were set alight in apparent protest action in Nyanga on Friday morning. These vehicles include two Golden Arrow busses, a council truck, a light-duty vehicle and an Eskom vehicle.
Alderman JP Smith spoke to Mandy Wiener on the incident and condemned the situation saying these violent and destructive acts should not be referred to as protest action.
That’s hooliganism or criminal actions and I think to dignify this with the term protest is not fair.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Alderman Smith said that it was extremely likely that these attacks were taxi-related as the pattern of attacks appears to be the same as what they have seen before.
Mandy Wiener also spoke to Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, the Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bus Services, who spoke about the incident and said that one of their bus drivers was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint.
We were operating as per usual and unknown perpetrators coming out of vans or vehicles stopped our busses and threw petrol bombs through the windows. We were able to save the first bus but the second bus was completely gutted.Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bus Services
There were no passengers on either bus and the driver of the second bus is being treated for shock.
Source : Facebook: Golden Arrow Bus Services
