Russians slowly wake to war in Ukraine: 'There are signs - shortages, bodybags'

18 March 2022 3:13 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
War in Ukraine

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

The Russian government is doing everything in its power – including violence – to keep the truth of the war it is waging in Ukraine from its people.

Nevertheless, reality is starting to break through the wall of disinformation it has built.

Inflation is skyrocketing, shops are emptying out, and a few famous people are publicly speaking out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin admits to 500 deaths among Russian soldiers while US intelligence points to a number closer to 7000.

Almost three million people so far have fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine. © andrei310/123rf.com

WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen - skip to 1:46).

Everything that the state is allowing to be told is nonsense… In Russia… they arrest people who gainsay…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

There are little, noticeable signs... shortages in shops… price hikes of 50%... particularly imported stuff… Three prominent Russian TV presenters have resigned… a leading ballerina is going to Amsterdam…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Bodybags… funerals taking place… Russia acknowledges about 500 soldiers have died. The Pentagon estimates it’s more like 7000. But you will know if your son, brother or father has not come back from that ‘operational exercise’.

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent



