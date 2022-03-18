Russians slowly wake to war in Ukraine: 'There are signs - shortages, bodybags'
The Russian government is doing everything in its power – including violence – to keep the truth of the war it is waging in Ukraine from its people.
Nevertheless, reality is starting to break through the wall of disinformation it has built.
Inflation is skyrocketing, shops are emptying out, and a few famous people are publicly speaking out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The Kremlin admits to 500 deaths among Russian soldiers while US intelligence points to a number closer to 7000.
WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen - skip to 1:46).
Everything that the state is allowing to be told is nonsense… In Russia… they arrest people who gainsay…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
There are little, noticeable signs... shortages in shops… price hikes of 50%... particularly imported stuff… Three prominent Russian TV presenters have resigned… a leading ballerina is going to Amsterdam…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Bodybags… funerals taking place… Russia acknowledges about 500 soldiers have died. The Pentagon estimates it’s more like 7000. But you will know if your son, brother or father has not come back from that ‘operational exercise’.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_182894010_a-little-refugee-girl-with-a-sad-look-behind-a-metal-fence-social-problem-of-refugees-and-internally.html?vti=o3ugw3uyc92a43mwu9-1-9
More from World
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war
"There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger.Read More
'Russia has stalled on all fronts, but they're still bombing civilian areas'
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Cai Nebe.Read More
EFF defends Russia, despite its relentless pummelling of Ukrainian cities
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
European leaders defiantly meet in besieged Kyiv while Russia keeps on pummeling
Three courageous EU Prime Ministers are meeting President Zelenskyy in Kyiv as Russia steps up its bombardment of the city.Read More
Serial killer of homeless people on the loose in New York and Washington DC
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Gazillionaire Elon Musk challenges tyrant Vladimir Putin to 'single combat'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[WATCH] Russian riot police drags woman for displaying sign saying 'two words'
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide
John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness.Read More
[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart
The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all.Read More