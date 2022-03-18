Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series





- Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder' has been adapted for television and the series has its world premiere on M-Net on Sunday

- Award-winning Irish actress Maria Doyle Kennedy portrays crime-fighting agony aunt Tannie Maria in the show

- Pippa Hudson talks to Doyle about playing Tannie Maria and filming in South Africa

Newspaper clipping pic Irish actress Maria Doyle Kennedy posted on Facebook - she plays Tannie Maria in M-Net's Recipes for Love and Murder

Beloved South African character Tannie Maria is the woman who has a recipe to solve every dilemma and mend every heartbreak.

The Karoo's most famous mystery-solving agony aunt is back in a fourth novel by Sally Andrew called 'The Milk Tart Murders'.

Not only that, the national treasure is being brought to the screen in a TV adaptation of 'Recipes for Love and Murder'.

The international co-production has its world premiere on M-Net on Sunday evening.

Tannie Maria is brought to life by by award-winning Irish actress Maria Doyle Kennedy, who came to South Africa for the first time for the three-month shoot.

Doyle is a familar face - she played Aunty Jocasta in 'Outlander', Catherine of Aragon in 'The Tudors', Vera Bates in 'Downton Abbey' and Siobhan Sadler in 'Orphan Black'.

In the TV adaptation, Tannie Maria's character is of Scottish origin and returns to the Karoo to take over a house she inherited from her mother.

Kennedy says when she was sent the script to read, she absolutely loved it.

She describes it as a show about community, and about how they might come together to solve problems.

They all have their little quirks but Tannie Maria, ever-observant, notices them all and just pieces information together by the way people behave, what they carry in their shopping bags... She's such a funny and real kind of person to me... Maria Doyle Kennedy, Irish actress (Tannie Maria in Recipes for Love and Murder)

The actress says 'Recipes for Love and Murder' made a welcome change from the work she was being offered at the time.

"I was reading so many scripts about serial killers and the awful way they make women disappear."

"I just had had enough of it and this was like a breath of fresh air, a beautiful jewel of a thing. I was absolutely thrilled and honoured to do it. I'd never been to South Africa, so wow! what a learning curve."

I kept turning the pages, I was so compelled by it... It was very tender and charming Maria Doyle Kennedy, Irish actress (Tannie Maria in Recipes for Love and Murder)

It's like a sister to the book, as opposed to a direct copy... even the fact that Tannie Maria is Scottish is quite a big change. Maria Doyle Kennedy, Irish actress (Tannie Maria in Recipes for Love and Murder)

The series was filmed in Cape Town and in the Karoo late last year.

It's such a very beautiful and fascinating country... I had no clue how many incredible languages you have. I've been trying to learn a few of them! Maria Doyle Kennedy, Irish actress (Tannie Maria in Recipes for Love and Murder)

I just loved it. The people I worked with were really skillful and cared about what they did... We worked hard, but it was a labour of love and I hope that shows. Maria Doyle Kennedy, Irish actress (Tannie Maria in Recipes for Love and Murder)

Food is Tannie Maria's language, and as a result Kennedy had to immerse herself in the culinary side of things.

I tasted everything... I licked my fingers a lot! Maria Doyle Kennedy, Irish actress (Tannie Maria in Recipes for Love and Murder)

The 10-episode series has its world premiere on M-Net on Sunday evening at 8pm.

Kennedy says it will air elsewhere in September.

