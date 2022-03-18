Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nyanga firebombing: One suspect arrested, CPF urges community to identify others Mike Wills interviews Dumisani Qwebe from the Nyanga Community Policing Forum after five vehicles were apparently petrol bombed. 18 March 2022 7:32 PM
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'... 18 March 2022 6:13 PM
To dignify this with the term 'protest' is not fair - Alderman Smith on Nyanga Mandy Wiener spoke to Alderman JP Smith and Bronwen Dyke-Beyer about the protest action and burning of vehicles in Nyanga. 18 March 2022 2:35 PM
View all Local
Why should I not suspend you? – President Ramaphosa to the Public Protector Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala. 18 March 2022 1:29 PM
'I’m proud of the work I got to do in the DA,' says Mbali Ntuli on resigning Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mbali Ntuli on her resignation from the DA and plans for the future. 18 March 2022 12:42 PM
'We’re not sure South Africa will have enough fuel after April' Refilwe Moloto interviews James Lorimer, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources at the Democratic Alliance (DA). 18 March 2022 9:49 AM
View all Politics
Got debt? Economists predict 3 to 5 interest rate hikes during rest of 2022 A panel of 18 economists all agree that the Sarb will hike interest rates on 24 March, with many more to come later this year. 18 March 2022 2:17 PM
TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk IT Web news editor Admire Moyo shocked that the hackers sent him his information such as cellphone numbers, email addresses and th... 18 March 2022 1:40 PM
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment? Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann) 17 March 2022 10:12 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
False fuel-saving tips debunked & what you should be doing to save fuel John Maytham speaks to Kriben Reddy, head of auto at Transunion Africa 17 March 2022 6:30 PM
5 city 'hubs' will focus on memories and culture as Cape Town Carnival returns Refilwe Moloko talks to Cape Town Carnival CEO Jay Douwes on the exciting return of the city's famous carnival celebration. 17 March 2022 5:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas look to continue their momentum on home soil against Bangladesh You can catch our live commentary for the Proteas-Bangladesh one-day international series here. 18 March 2022 9:15 AM
Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday. 18 March 2022 7:20 AM
Surely Saudi backed Newcastle United is as bad as Russian owned Chelsea FC? John Maytham speaks to Simon Chadwick, a tenured professor at EM Lyon Business School. 17 March 2022 9:36 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'... 18 March 2022 6:13 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war "There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger. 18 March 2022 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Russians slowly wake to war in Ukraine: 'There are signs - shortages, bodybags' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 March 2022 3:13 PM
'Russia has stalled on all fronts, but they're still bombing civilian areas' Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Cai Nebe. 17 March 2022 3:16 PM
EFF defends Russia, despite its relentless pummelling of Ukrainian cities Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 March 2022 11:22 AM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
Got debt? Economists predict 3 to 5 interest rate hikes during rest of 2022 A panel of 18 economists all agree that the Sarb will hike interest rates on 24 March, with many more to come later this year. 18 March 2022 2:17 PM
'We’re not sure South Africa will have enough fuel after April' Refilwe Moloto interviews James Lorimer, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources at the Democratic Alliance (DA). 18 March 2022 9:49 AM
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Nyanga firebombing: One suspect arrested, CPF urges community to identify others

18 March 2022 7:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Philippi
Nyanga
JP Smith
Golden Arrow
Buses set alight in Nyanga
taxi industry
Nyanga CPF
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Eskom vehicle torched
Nyanga violence
Dumisani Qwebe
firebombing
Philippi violence

Mike Wills interviews Dumisani Qwebe from the Nyanga Community Policing Forum after five vehicles were apparently petrol bombed.

- The City of Cape Town and Eskom withdrew their teams from the Nyanga area on Friday morning after five vehicles were petrol bombed within the space of just about two hours

- The violence is believed to be linked to the taxi industry

- Mike Wills gets a response from the Nyanga Community Policing Forum

Image of burning vehicle posted by Eskom on 18 March 2022 after it suspended services to areas affected by taxi violence @Eskom_SA

The City of Cape Town and Eskom withdrew their teams from the Nyanga area on Friday after five vehicles were petrol bombed within the space of just about two hours early in the morning.

Two Golden Arrow buses, two of the City's vehicles and an Eskom vehicle were set alight.

it's believed that the violence is linked to the taxi industry.

The City's JP Smith said they suspected it could be in response to operations on Thursday to locate a taxi driver and owner who escaped custody at the Philippi East Police Station last week, reports Eyewitness News.

RELATED: To dignify this with the term 'protest' is not fair - Alderman Smith on Nyanga

Mike Wills (in for John Maytham) interviews Dumisani Qwebe, Secretary of the Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF).

As the Nyanga CPF we are so very disappointed with what happened this morning. We condemn all the criminal incidents that took place this morning... It's a serious offence.

Dumisani Qwebe, Secretary - Nyanga Community Policing Forum

What happened showed the sense of no humanity.

Dumisani Qwebe, Secretary - Nyanga Community Policing Forum

What I'm happy about is that a suspect has been arrested in connection with this incident. We are kindly requesting the community to take a lead in ensuring that the others are arrested...

Dumisani Qwebe, Secretary - Nyanga Community Policing Forum

Qwebe points out that residents will be without basic services if the situation is not resolved.

Right now, Nyanga is a no-go area.

The ambulances won't be able to come in... Eskom, as it happened this morning... Who will be suffering is us - the community of Nyanga.

Dumisani Qwebe, Secretary - Nyanga Community Policing Forum

Qwebe notes that buses were set alight a few days ago in what also seemed like a taxi-related issue.

He says a meeting has been arranged with the local police station commander and the Forum also wants to meet with representatives of the taxi industry to discuss the way forward.

Before six o' clock this morning the traffic officers and other law enforcement agencies were in Nyanga trying to raid these Avanzas... What happened later might be related to this...

Dumisani Qwebe, Secretary - Nyanga Community Policing Forum

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview




18 March 2022 7:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Philippi
Nyanga
JP Smith
Golden Arrow
Buses set alight in Nyanga
taxi industry
Nyanga CPF
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Eskom vehicle torched
Nyanga violence
Dumisani Qwebe
firebombing
Philippi violence

More from Local

Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series

18 March 2022 6:13 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To dignify this with the term 'protest' is not fair - Alderman Smith on Nyanga

18 March 2022 2:35 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Alderman JP Smith and Bronwen Dyke-Beyer about the protest action and burning of vehicles in Nyanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk

18 March 2022 1:40 PM

IT Web news editor Admire Moyo shocked that the hackers sent him his information such as cellphone numbers, email addresses and the apartments he has stayed in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why should I not suspend you? – President Ramaphosa to the Public Protector

18 March 2022 1:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man convicted of murdering Annie Dewani paroled: Correctional Services confirms

18 March 2022 1:10 PM

The man who was found guilty of the murder of newlywed Anni Dewani in Cape Town back in 2010 has been granted parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit

17 March 2022 9:22 PM

Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town will soon be producing electricity from landfill gas

17 March 2022 8:21 PM

John Maytham speaks to Kadri Nassiep, executive director of energy at City of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September

17 March 2022 7:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results

17 March 2022 6:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral, about the outcome of the long-awaited spectrum auction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lifestyle audits for ministers begin – and they must hand in their passports

17 March 2022 2:34 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Business Day Political Editor Hajra Ormajee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Why should I not suspend you? – President Ramaphosa to the Public Protector

18 March 2022 1:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I’m proud of the work I got to do in the DA,' says Mbali Ntuli on resigning

18 March 2022 12:42 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mbali Ntuli on her resignation from the DA and plans for the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We’re not sure South Africa will have enough fuel after April'

18 March 2022 9:49 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews James Lorimer, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources at the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment?

17 March 2022 10:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba slams DA migration amnesty proposal

17 March 2022 5:27 PM

Mashaba says the lack of immigration control is causing chaos but cautions South Africans not to take the law into its own hands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lifestyle audits for ministers begin – and they must hand in their passports

17 March 2022 2:34 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Business Day Political Editor Hajra Ormajee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF defends Russia, despite its relentless pummelling of Ukrainian cities

17 March 2022 11:22 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns

17 March 2022 9:01 AM

During her time at the “blue party” Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to become the party’s federal leader in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts

16 March 2022 8:08 PM

Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests

16 March 2022 7:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Nyanga firebombing: One suspect arrested, CPF urges community to identify others

Local Politics

Russians slowly wake to war in Ukraine: 'There are signs - shortages, bodybags'

World

Got debt? Economists predict 3 to 5 interest rate hikes during rest of 2022

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Niger pushes for peace with jihadist talks

18 March 2022 8:27 PM

NATO conducts drills on Russia’s borders amid invasion in Ukraine

18 March 2022 8:14 PM

KZN mom demands justice after daughter (8) kidnapped, allegedly raped

18 March 2022 7:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA