Nyanga firebombing: One suspect arrested, CPF urges community to identify others

Image of burning vehicle posted by Eskom on 18 March 2022 after it suspended services to areas affected by taxi violence @Eskom_SA

The City of Cape Town and Eskom withdrew their teams from the Nyanga area on Friday after five vehicles were petrol bombed within the space of just about two hours early in the morning.

Two Golden Arrow buses, two of the City's vehicles and an Eskom vehicle were set alight.

it's believed that the violence is linked to the taxi industry.

Eskom suspends services in areas affected by taxi violence pic.twitter.com/0LsatX57U0 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 18, 2022

The City has suspended its Dial-A-Ride service until further notice in certain areas that have been impacted by the ongoing taxi violence this week. DAR is an essential service for commuters with special needs.



Read more: https://t.co/tkIyW9ZUHM#CTNews pic.twitter.com/HP9EkPAh91 — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) March 18, 2022

The City's JP Smith said they suspected it could be in response to operations on Thursday to locate a taxi driver and owner who escaped custody at the Philippi East Police Station last week, reports Eyewitness News.

Mike Wills (in for John Maytham) interviews Dumisani Qwebe, Secretary of the Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF).

As the Nyanga CPF we are so very disappointed with what happened this morning. We condemn all the criminal incidents that took place this morning... It's a serious offence. Dumisani Qwebe, Secretary - Nyanga Community Policing Forum

What happened showed the sense of no humanity. Dumisani Qwebe, Secretary - Nyanga Community Policing Forum

What I'm happy about is that a suspect has been arrested in connection with this incident. We are kindly requesting the community to take a lead in ensuring that the others are arrested... Dumisani Qwebe, Secretary - Nyanga Community Policing Forum

Qwebe points out that residents will be without basic services if the situation is not resolved.

Right now, Nyanga is a no-go area.

The ambulances won't be able to come in... Eskom, as it happened this morning... Who will be suffering is us - the community of Nyanga. Dumisani Qwebe, Secretary - Nyanga Community Policing Forum

Qwebe notes that buses were set alight a few days ago in what also seemed like a taxi-related issue.

He says a meeting has been arranged with the local police station commander and the Forum also wants to meet with representatives of the taxi industry to discuss the way forward.

Before six o' clock this morning the traffic officers and other law enforcement agencies were in Nyanga trying to raid these Avanzas... What happened later might be related to this... Dumisani Qwebe, Secretary - Nyanga Community Policing Forum

