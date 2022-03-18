Nyanga firebombing: One suspect arrested, CPF urges community to identify others
- The City of Cape Town and Eskom withdrew their teams from the Nyanga area on Friday morning after five vehicles were petrol bombed within the space of just about two hours
- The violence is believed to be linked to the taxi industry
- Mike Wills gets a response from the Nyanga Community Policing Forum
The City of Cape Town and Eskom withdrew their teams from the Nyanga area on Friday after five vehicles were petrol bombed within the space of just about two hours early in the morning.
Two Golden Arrow buses, two of the City's vehicles and an Eskom vehicle were set alight.
it's believed that the violence is linked to the taxi industry.
#EskomWesternCape #MediaStatement— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 18, 2022
Eskom suspends services in areas affected by taxi violence pic.twitter.com/0LsatX57U0
The City has suspended its Dial-A-Ride service until further notice in certain areas that have been impacted by the ongoing taxi violence this week. DAR is an essential service for commuters with special needs.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) March 18, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/tkIyW9ZUHM#CTNews pic.twitter.com/HP9EkPAh91
The City's JP Smith said they suspected it could be in response to operations on Thursday to locate a taxi driver and owner who escaped custody at the Philippi East Police Station last week, reports Eyewitness News.
RELATED: To dignify this with the term 'protest' is not fair - Alderman Smith on Nyanga
Mike Wills (in for John Maytham) interviews Dumisani Qwebe, Secretary of the Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF).
As the Nyanga CPF we are so very disappointed with what happened this morning. We condemn all the criminal incidents that took place this morning... It's a serious offence.Dumisani Qwebe, Secretary - Nyanga Community Policing Forum
What happened showed the sense of no humanity.Dumisani Qwebe, Secretary - Nyanga Community Policing Forum
What I'm happy about is that a suspect has been arrested in connection with this incident. We are kindly requesting the community to take a lead in ensuring that the others are arrested...Dumisani Qwebe, Secretary - Nyanga Community Policing Forum
Qwebe points out that residents will be without basic services if the situation is not resolved.
Right now, Nyanga is a no-go area.
The ambulances won't be able to come in... Eskom, as it happened this morning... Who will be suffering is us - the community of Nyanga.Dumisani Qwebe, Secretary - Nyanga Community Policing Forum
Qwebe notes that buses were set alight a few days ago in what also seemed like a taxi-related issue.
He says a meeting has been arranged with the local police station commander and the Forum also wants to meet with representatives of the taxi industry to discuss the way forward.
Before six o' clock this morning the traffic officers and other law enforcement agencies were in Nyanga trying to raid these Avanzas... What happened later might be related to this...Dumisani Qwebe, Secretary - Nyanga Community Policing Forum
Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview
Source : https://twitter.com/Eskom_SA/status/1504749679707410467/photo/3
