[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times
- The legendary Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong after 55 years
- Its latest video release is a stirring rendition of the Maroon 5 hit "Memories" - fitting for our times, says music producer Tristan Trent
The legendary Drakensberg Boys Choir has released a video with their stirring rendition of the Maroon 5 hit "Memories".
"Here's to the ones that we got Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not..."
The Choir's Head of Production, Tristan Trent, says it's a timely song to bring out with the world going through what it is right now.
Mike Wills (in for John Maytham) gets an update from Trent on Afternoon Drive.
After 55 years the Choir is still going strong, he says.
We're super-grateful. We're doing well... We're releasing new videos, new content and performing hard...Tristan Trent, Head of Production - Drakensberg Boys Choir
We've had an active drive to remind people that we're still here... and it seemed such a timely reminder with everything going on in the world right now from the pandemic to the conflict... We thought what a timely song to bring out now.Tristan Trent, Head of Production - Drakensberg Boys Choir
Watch the Choir's beautiful production of 'Memories' below:
Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=birma1tbOag
