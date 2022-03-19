Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town over the long weekend





ICA Live Art Festival

Cape Town Carnival

Jimmy Nevis live at Kirstenbosch

The Institute for Creative Arts' (ICA) flagship Live Art Festival is a biennial interdisciplinary festival, which began in 2012.

It is designed to challenge and extend the public’s experience of live art in a non-commercial environment and make accessible the work of visual and performing artists who explore new forms, break boundaries, flout aesthetic conventions, tackle controversy, confront audiences and experiment with perceptions

This year’s in-person ICA Live Art Festival, takes place in Cape Town from 19 March to 3 April 2022 at various venues in the city.

The festival programme embraces several performances that reference sentient beings.

Fittingly, most of these performances are set to take place in Cape Town’s iconic botanical garden, Kirstenbosch.

Tickets are free and available on Quicket.

We create ways in which artists can interact with sciences. We've done a series called 'The Medical's Humanities' where we involved the humanities in issues of healing. Jay Pather - ICA Live Art Festival Director

The Cape Town carnival returns following a two-year hiatus due to various levels of lockdown imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic, which prevented an event from taking place.

It returns in 2022 under the theme, Cape Town Carnival Reunited.

Reunite with friends, family at a reimagined Cape Town Carnival, featuring five different hubs in various parts of the city, showcasing Cape Town's unique culture.

The five different venues across the city centre include Cape Town High School, Greenmarket Square, Heritage Square, SA Museum and the National Gallery.

The hubs will be bursting to life with colour, art, song, dance, music and food, as the streets connecting the hubs turn the city into a place of celebration.

You'll need to purchase a ticket to enter a hub which costs R10.

Each of those venues are themed, and there'll be repeat shows... and the idea is that you move between those hubs. Jay Douwes - CEO of the Cape Town Carnival

Jimmy Nevis is at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concert on Sunday 20 March.

It's the first Summer Sunset Concert to take place since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, so expect a fun evening with one of Cape Town favourite musicians.

Gates open at 4pm. Tickets cost between R170 and R220.

Children under 6 years do not require a concert tickets.

Take your picnic baskets and blankets, and leave your ciggies at home because it's a no smoking zone.

