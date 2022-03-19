Is a ketogenic diet a lifestyle or just another diet fad?
- Ketogenic is a high fat, moderate protein and low carbohydrate diet
- The diet forces the body to burn fat rather than carbohydrates
- The side effects include constipation, high cholesterol and possible kidney stones.
Diet fads come and go, but with every diet the promise is always the same, do this diet and you'll shed those unwanted kilos.
One diet in particular which has gained enormous popularity and promises significant results is the Keto diet.
Keto diets require you to exclude high-carbohydrate foods such as starchy fruits and vegetables, bread, pasta, grains, and sugar, while increasing the consumption of foods high in fat such as nuts, cream, and butter.
Hendrik Marais is a man who lives and breathes Keto. He's the founder of Keto Lifestyle SA, and has published his first book called Keto Lifestyle.
Ketogenic diet is a high fat, moderate protein, low carb diet. In essence, it causes your body to release ketones into the blood stream.Hendrik Marais - Founder of Keto Lifestyle SA
Most of our cells prefer to use blood sugar, which comes for carbohydrates, the body's main source of energy. In absence of circulating blood sugar from food, which is what happens when we stop eating carbohydrates, we start breaking down stored fat molecules.Hendrik Marais - Founder of Keto Lifestyle SA
Anyone who wishes to lose weight can experiment with a ketogenic diet, if they have been cleared to do so by a medical professional.Hendrik Marais - Founder of Keto Lifestyle SA
It can also be especially effective for individuals who battle with compulsive overeating.Hendrik Marais - Founder of Keto Lifestyle SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_121749164_woman-eating-grilled-chicken.html?vti=nyxei3wr5a4fao2aqk-1-58
