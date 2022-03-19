Is a ketogenic diet a lifestyle or just another diet fad?

Streaming issues? Report here
Sara-Jayne King Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
07:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:45
INTERVIEW MUSIC FEATURE: THAPELO LEKOANE (PHONE)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Thapelo Lekoane
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
07:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nyanga firebombing: One suspect arrested, CPF urges community to identify others Mike Wills interviews Dumisani Qwebe from the Nyanga Community Policing Forum after five vehicles were apparently petrol bombed. 18 March 2022 7:32 PM
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'... 18 March 2022 6:13 PM
To dignify this with the term 'protest' is not fair - Alderman Smith on Nyanga Mandy Wiener spoke to Alderman JP Smith and Bronwen Dyke-Beyer about the protest action and burning of vehicles in Nyanga. 18 March 2022 2:35 PM
View all Local
Why should I not suspend you? – President Ramaphosa to the Public Protector Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala. 18 March 2022 1:29 PM
'I’m proud of the work I got to do in the DA,' says Mbali Ntuli on resigning Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mbali Ntuli on her resignation from the DA and plans for the future. 18 March 2022 12:42 PM
'We’re not sure South Africa will have enough fuel after April' Refilwe Moloto interviews James Lorimer, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources at the Democratic Alliance (DA). 18 March 2022 9:49 AM
View all Politics
Got debt? Economists predict 3 to 5 interest rate hikes during rest of 2022 A panel of 18 economists all agree that the Sarb will hike interest rates on 24 March, with many more to come later this year. 18 March 2022 2:17 PM
TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk IT Web news editor Admire Moyo shocked that the hackers sent him his information such as cellphone numbers, email addresses and th... 18 March 2022 1:40 PM
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment? Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann) 17 March 2022 10:12 PM
View all Business
Is a ketogenic diet a lifestyle or just another diet fad? Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Keto Lifestyle SA founder, Hendrik Marais. 19 March 2022 9:15 AM
Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town over the long weekend Abongile Nzelenzele's top picks of events and other fun things to do in the Mother City over the Human Rights Day long weekend. 19 March 2022 8:02 AM
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas look to continue their momentum on home soil against Bangladesh You can catch our live commentary for the Proteas-Bangladesh one-day international series here. 18 March 2022 9:15 AM
Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday. 18 March 2022 7:20 AM
Surely Saudi backed Newcastle United is as bad as Russian owned Chelsea FC? John Maytham speaks to Simon Chadwick, a tenured professor at EM Lyon Business School. 17 March 2022 9:36 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'... 18 March 2022 6:13 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war "There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger. 18 March 2022 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Russians slowly wake to war in Ukraine: 'There are signs - shortages, bodybags' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 March 2022 3:13 PM
'Russia has stalled on all fronts, but they're still bombing civilian areas' Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Cai Nebe. 17 March 2022 3:16 PM
EFF defends Russia, despite its relentless pummelling of Ukrainian cities Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 March 2022 11:22 AM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
Got debt? Economists predict 3 to 5 interest rate hikes during rest of 2022 A panel of 18 economists all agree that the Sarb will hike interest rates on 24 March, with many more to come later this year. 18 March 2022 2:17 PM
'We’re not sure South Africa will have enough fuel after April' Refilwe Moloto interviews James Lorimer, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources at the Democratic Alliance (DA). 18 March 2022 9:49 AM
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Is a ketogenic diet a lifestyle or just another diet fad?

19 March 2022 9:15 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Hendrik Marais
Low carb high fat
Keto Diet
ketogenic
keto lifestyle SA

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Keto Lifestyle SA founder, Hendrik Marais.
  • Ketogenic is a high fat, moderate protein and low carbohydrate diet
  • The diet forces the body to burn fat rather than carbohydrates
  • The side effects include constipation, high cholesterol and possible kidney stones.
FILE: Eggs are considered to be low in carbs and can form part of a ketogenic diet. Picture: EWN

Diet fads come and go, but with every diet the promise is always the same, do this diet and you'll shed those unwanted kilos.

One diet in particular which has gained enormous popularity and promises significant results is the Keto diet.

Keto diets require you to exclude high-carbohydrate foods such as starchy fruits and vegetables, bread, pasta, grains, and sugar, while increasing the consumption of foods high in fat such as nuts, cream, and butter.

Hendrik Marais is a man who lives and breathes Keto. He's the founder of Keto Lifestyle SA, and has published his first book called Keto Lifestyle.

Ketogenic diet is a high fat, moderate protein, low carb diet. In essence, it causes your body to release ketones into the blood stream.

Hendrik Marais - Founder of Keto Lifestyle SA

Most of our cells prefer to use blood sugar, which comes for carbohydrates, the body's main source of energy. In absence of circulating blood sugar from food, which is what happens when we stop eating carbohydrates, we start breaking down stored fat molecules.

Hendrik Marais - Founder of Keto Lifestyle SA

RELATED: Vegetarians 14% less likely to develop cancer, according to new research

Anyone who wishes to lose weight can experiment with a ketogenic diet, if they have been cleared to do so by a medical professional.

Hendrik Marais - Founder of Keto Lifestyle SA

It can also be especially effective for individuals who battle with compulsive overeating.

Hendrik Marais - Founder of Keto Lifestyle SA

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




19 March 2022 9:15 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Hendrik Marais
Low carb high fat
Keto Diet
ketogenic
keto lifestyle SA

More from Lifestyle

Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town over the long weekend

19 March 2022 8:02 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele's top picks of events and other fun things to do in the Mother City over the Human Rights Day long weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times

18 March 2022 8:15 PM

After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series

18 March 2022 6:13 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Got debt? Economists predict 3 to 5 interest rate hikes during rest of 2022

18 March 2022 2:17 PM

A panel of 18 economists all agree that the Sarb will hike interest rates on 24 March, with many more to come later this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

False fuel-saving tips debunked & what you should be doing to save fuel

17 March 2022 6:30 PM

John Maytham speaks to Kriben Reddy, head of auto at Transunion Africa

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 city 'hubs' will focus on memories and culture as Cape Town Carnival returns

17 March 2022 5:18 PM

Refilwe Moloko talks to Cape Town Carnival CEO Jay Douwes on the exciting return of the city's famous carnival celebration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hello Darlings alleged Holiday Swindler Tas Moosa 'chickened out of interview'

17 March 2022 11:09 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to crime activist Yusuf Abramjee for an update on the Hello Darlings saga and its CEO Tasneem Moosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments

16 March 2022 8:42 PM

Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO

16 March 2022 6:45 PM

The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Biggest increases to fuel prices in South Africa’s history coming in April

16 March 2022 3:03 PM

The Automobile Association (AA) predicts fuel price increases that will cause much pain and suffering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town over the long weekend

Lifestyle

Is a ketogenic diet a lifestyle or just another diet fad?

Lifestyle

Got debt? Economists predict 3 to 5 interest rate hikes during rest of 2022

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Bangladesh continue historic streak by beating Proteas on South African soil

19 March 2022 9:29 AM

Overshadowed by Ukraine war, Yemen on brink as pledges fall short

19 March 2022 8:43 AM

Ukraine’s Zelensky presses for fresh talks as Russia’s offensive stalls

19 March 2022 8:28 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA