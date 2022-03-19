What is 'toxic positivity' and why is it such a bad thing?

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Paarl songstress Amy Jones' talent is taking her to the global stage Abongile Nzelenzele spoke to Paarl-born singer, Amy Jones. 19 March 2022 12:58 PM
Nyanga firebombing: One suspect arrested, CPF urges community to identify others Mike Wills interviews Dumisani Qwebe from the Nyanga Community Policing Forum after five vehicles were apparently petrol bombed. 18 March 2022 7:32 PM
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'... 18 March 2022 6:13 PM
View all Local
Why should I not suspend you? – President Ramaphosa to the Public Protector Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala. 18 March 2022 1:29 PM
'I’m proud of the work I got to do in the DA,' says Mbali Ntuli on resigning Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mbali Ntuli on her resignation from the DA and plans for the future. 18 March 2022 12:42 PM
'We’re not sure South Africa will have enough fuel after April' Refilwe Moloto interviews James Lorimer, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources at the Democratic Alliance (DA). 18 March 2022 9:49 AM
View all Politics
Got debt? Economists predict 3 to 5 interest rate hikes during rest of 2022 A panel of 18 economists all agree that the Sarb will hike interest rates on 24 March, with many more to come later this year. 18 March 2022 2:17 PM
TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk IT Web news editor Admire Moyo shocked that the hackers sent him his information such as cellphone numbers, email addresses and th... 18 March 2022 1:40 PM
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment? Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann) 17 March 2022 10:12 PM
View all Business
Curate your experience at the Cape Town Carnival The Cape Town Carnival is back and continuing its collaboration with young up-and-coming creatives. 19 March 2022 12:43 PM
[CAR REVIEW] What we think of the Jaguar F Pace SUV Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson. 19 March 2022 11:40 AM
What is 'toxic positivity' and why is it such a bad thing? Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to American therapist Whitney Goodman 19 March 2022 10:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas look to continue their momentum on home soil against Bangladesh You can catch our live commentary for the Proteas-Bangladesh one-day international series here. 18 March 2022 9:15 AM
Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday. 18 March 2022 7:20 AM
Surely Saudi backed Newcastle United is as bad as Russian owned Chelsea FC? John Maytham speaks to Simon Chadwick, a tenured professor at EM Lyon Business School. 17 March 2022 9:36 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'... 18 March 2022 6:13 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war "There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger. 18 March 2022 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Russians slowly wake to war in Ukraine: 'There are signs - shortages, bodybags' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 March 2022 3:13 PM
'Russia has stalled on all fronts, but they're still bombing civilian areas' Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Cai Nebe. 17 March 2022 3:16 PM
EFF defends Russia, despite its relentless pummelling of Ukrainian cities Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 March 2022 11:22 AM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
Got debt? Economists predict 3 to 5 interest rate hikes during rest of 2022 A panel of 18 economists all agree that the Sarb will hike interest rates on 24 March, with many more to come later this year. 18 March 2022 2:17 PM
'We’re not sure South Africa will have enough fuel after April' Refilwe Moloto interviews James Lorimer, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources at the Democratic Alliance (DA). 18 March 2022 9:49 AM
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

What is 'toxic positivity' and why is it such a bad thing?

19 March 2022 10:42 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
toxic positivity
whitney goodman

Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to American therapist Whitney Goodman
  • Toxic positivity is an obsession with positive thinking
  • It involves dismissing negative emotions and responding to distress with false reassurances
  • Experts says it's a dysfunctional approach to emotional management and could harm relationships
© mimagephotography/123rf.com

Hands up if any of the following sounds familiar.

'We should all be grateful to have jobs'. How about, 'No negative vibes here please!' or 'Good Vibes Only!'

Phrases or variations of them have become ever present on social media, but while they may appear positive, its impact can be quite the opposite.

In her latest book Toxic Positivity: Keeping It Real in a World Obsessed with Being Happy, American therapist Whitney Goodman explores 'toxic positivity' and how being bombarded with pressure to be positive all the time can actually do us more harm than good.

Toxic positivity is the unrelenting pressure to feel happy and to be pursuing positivity and happiness no matter what the circumstance is.

Whitney Goodman - Therapist

Some of the biggest offenders are when someone is grieving, when they're going through a loss.

Whitney Goodman - Therapist

RELATED: 'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health

Positivity is a good thing when it's used at the right time with the right audience and the right topic. It becomes toxic when we're using it situations when we're using it in situations when it becomes dismissive.

Whitney Goodman - Therapist

Dismissing our emotions, pushing them down and trying to put a positive spin on everything really just intensifies the feeling. It makes it feel worse.

Whitney Goodman - Therapist

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




19 March 2022 10:42 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
toxic positivity
whitney goodman

More from Lifestyle

Curate your experience at the Cape Town Carnival

19 March 2022 12:43 PM

The Cape Town Carnival is back and continuing its collaboration with young up-and-coming creatives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] What we think of the Jaguar F Pace SUV

19 March 2022 11:40 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is a ketogenic diet a lifestyle or just another diet fad?

19 March 2022 9:15 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Keto Lifestyle SA founder, Hendrik Marais.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town over the long weekend

19 March 2022 8:02 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele's top picks of events and other fun things to do in the Mother City over the Human Rights Day long weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times

18 March 2022 8:15 PM

After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series

18 March 2022 6:13 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Got debt? Economists predict 3 to 5 interest rate hikes during rest of 2022

18 March 2022 2:17 PM

A panel of 18 economists all agree that the Sarb will hike interest rates on 24 March, with many more to come later this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

False fuel-saving tips debunked & what you should be doing to save fuel

17 March 2022 6:30 PM

John Maytham speaks to Kriben Reddy, head of auto at Transunion Africa

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 city 'hubs' will focus on memories and culture as Cape Town Carnival returns

17 March 2022 5:18 PM

Refilwe Moloko talks to Cape Town Carnival CEO Jay Douwes on the exciting return of the city's famous carnival celebration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hello Darlings alleged Holiday Swindler Tas Moosa 'chickened out of interview'

17 March 2022 11:09 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to crime activist Yusuf Abramjee for an update on the Hello Darlings saga and its CEO Tasneem Moosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town over the long weekend

Lifestyle

Is a ketogenic diet a lifestyle or just another diet fad?

Lifestyle

Got debt? Economists predict 3 to 5 interest rate hikes during rest of 2022

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

It's true! Bluetooth tech was named after Viking king Harald Blåtand

19 March 2022 2:18 PM

Investment swindler sentenced to 15 years in prison

19 March 2022 2:00 PM

Department of Science and Innovation highlights the benefits of hydrogen economy

19 March 2022 12:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA