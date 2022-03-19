What is 'toxic positivity' and why is it such a bad thing?
- Toxic positivity is an obsession with positive thinking
- It involves dismissing negative emotions and responding to distress with false reassurances
- Experts says it's a dysfunctional approach to emotional management and could harm relationships
Hands up if any of the following sounds familiar.
'We should all be grateful to have jobs'. How about, 'No negative vibes here please!' or 'Good Vibes Only!'
Phrases or variations of them have become ever present on social media, but while they may appear positive, its impact can be quite the opposite.
In her latest book Toxic Positivity: Keeping It Real in a World Obsessed with Being Happy, American therapist Whitney Goodman explores 'toxic positivity' and how being bombarded with pressure to be positive all the time can actually do us more harm than good.
Toxic positivity is the unrelenting pressure to feel happy and to be pursuing positivity and happiness no matter what the circumstance is.Whitney Goodman - Therapist
Some of the biggest offenders are when someone is grieving, when they're going through a loss.Whitney Goodman - Therapist
RELATED: 'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health
Positivity is a good thing when it's used at the right time with the right audience and the right topic. It becomes toxic when we're using it situations when we're using it in situations when it becomes dismissive.Whitney Goodman - Therapist
Dismissing our emotions, pushing them down and trying to put a positive spin on everything really just intensifies the feeling. It makes it feel worse.Whitney Goodman - Therapist
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_113299520_ok-gesture-with-smiling-happy-face-concept-over-blue-background.html?vti=lnustaolvfil1r88zf-1-9
More from Lifestyle
Curate your experience at the Cape Town Carnival
The Cape Town Carnival is back and continuing its collaboration with young up-and-coming creatives.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] What we think of the Jaguar F Pace SUV
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.Read More
Is a ketogenic diet a lifestyle or just another diet fad?
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Keto Lifestyle SA founder, Hendrik Marais.Read More
Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town over the long weekend
Abongile Nzelenzele's top picks of events and other fun things to do in the Mother City over the Human Rights Day long weekend.Read More
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times
After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent.Read More
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series
Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'Read More
Got debt? Economists predict 3 to 5 interest rate hikes during rest of 2022
A panel of 18 economists all agree that the Sarb will hike interest rates on 24 March, with many more to come later this year.Read More
False fuel-saving tips debunked & what you should be doing to save fuel
John Maytham speaks to Kriben Reddy, head of auto at Transunion AfricaRead More
5 city 'hubs' will focus on memories and culture as Cape Town Carnival returns
Refilwe Moloko talks to Cape Town Carnival CEO Jay Douwes on the exciting return of the city's famous carnival celebration.Read More