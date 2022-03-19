What is 'toxic positivity' and why is it such a bad thing?





Toxic positivity is an obsession with positive thinking

It involves dismissing negative emotions and responding to distress with false reassurances

Experts says it's a dysfunctional approach to emotional management and could harm relationships

Hands up if any of the following sounds familiar.

'We should all be grateful to have jobs'. How about, 'No negative vibes here please!' or 'Good Vibes Only!'

Phrases or variations of them have become ever present on social media, but while they may appear positive, its impact can be quite the opposite.

In her latest book Toxic Positivity: Keeping It Real in a World Obsessed with Being Happy, American therapist Whitney Goodman explores 'toxic positivity' and how being bombarded with pressure to be positive all the time can actually do us more harm than good.

Toxic positivity is the unrelenting pressure to feel happy and to be pursuing positivity and happiness no matter what the circumstance is. Whitney Goodman - Therapist

Some of the biggest offenders are when someone is grieving, when they're going through a loss. Whitney Goodman - Therapist

Positivity is a good thing when it's used at the right time with the right audience and the right topic. It becomes toxic when we're using it situations when we're using it in situations when it becomes dismissive. Whitney Goodman - Therapist

Dismissing our emotions, pushing them down and trying to put a positive spin on everything really just intensifies the feeling. It makes it feel worse. Whitney Goodman - Therapist

