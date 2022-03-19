[CAR REVIEW] What we think of the Jaguar F Pace SUV
- The Jaguar F Pace is a top end SUV
- It's fitted with all the trimmings of a modern SUV including safety features like airbags and camera-park assist
- It ranges in price from R1,1m to more than R1.9m for the top of the range
The Jaguar F Pace is an SUV that competes against the likes of other top end manufacturers like Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
The F Pace has become Jaguar's best-seller, as the SUV market continues to grow in South Africa and around the world.
More than 60 000 units were sold during 2021 in the United Kingdom, despite the economic slowdown caused by the global pandemic.
More than 250 000 have been sold globally since its launch in 2016.
The Jaguar F Pace comes kitted out with all the trimmings of a modern day SUV, including an 11.4 inch infotainment display. Not to forget, it also has all the safety features including front and rear view camera and air-bags.
The manufacturer claims the consumption if 12,2 litres per 100km.
Reinvent the driving experience. This is the #Jaguar #FPACE #SVR in SV Bespoke Chalk Blue. Explore more: https://t.co/I5jo3POOCL pic.twitter.com/JRLS2tal6G— Jaguar South Africa (@jaguarsa) February 19, 2022
It's this V8, gas guzzling SUV. And with petrol prices making everyone's lives much more difficult, you do have to imagine to be using quite a lot of money to fill this car up.Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Journalist
It's high end quality...they've made it much more sportier.Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Journalist
I'll be reviewing this supercharged @jaguarsa beast at 8.40am on @CapeTalk. #F-Pace SVR. Torque has been upped to 700Nm and power comes in at 405Kw. The snarl and growl of this premium SUV is hard to forget 😜 pic.twitter.com/4e0iRHWjHw— melinda ferguson (@melindaSMACKED) March 19, 2022
Pricing for the Jaguar F Pace starts at R 1 164 618. The top of the range SVR model will set you back R 1 915 226
Scroll to the top if the article to listen to the interview.
