Curate your experience at the Cape Town Carnival
CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Carnival is back on Saturday and continuing its collaboration with young up-and-coming creatives in which each performance, art structure, puppet, artwork, and costume celebrates our unique diversity.
In a slight break of tradition, this year features five one-of-a-kind carnival hubs each with its own unique story, bursting to life with performers, music, song, dance, art and more.
Here’s a quick look at what to expect at each hub:
- The Hatfield Street Hub is a place of hope and transformation, where memories of District Six and the release of Nelson Mandela will be brought to life. Get ready to enjoy not only performances but also the recreation of a District Six street, a giant Madiba puppet and lead performance by 24-year-old Kuils River artist Sohail Booise.
- At the National Gallery Hub, African culture and heritage take centre stage, with design styles from several indigenous cultures including the Mali Drummers, Bulumko High School, Ithongo Lethu, Masizakhe Youth Art Project and Lavenderhill Cares Arts Academy.
- The SA Museum Hub honours the First People of South Africa and here the bow will be played, performers will kick up the dust in Riel dance around the fire, and spoken words of local poets beckon you into shared awareness. Be wowed by the Sanscape Dancers, Stilt Walkers, the Praying Mantis Puppet and Betjies van Betjiesfontein Riel Dansers.
- At the Green Market Hub you’ll enter the dynamic Drum Era, celebrating the music and style of a time when people thrived in the face of adversity. The Jhoomkar Indian Dance Group, MTN Minstrels, Afton School of Dance, High Brass Band, Rainbow Academy and the Kuyakhanya Primary School will have you on your feet singing, dancing and clapping.
- The Heritage Square Hub will showcase the talents of the Chinese community, Afro Groove, Tenacity, Hanover Park Cadets Drummers, BioRithm, and Michelle Davids.
SHOW TIMES
Each of the hubs will host five repeat shows at:
- 3pm
- 4:30pm
- 6pm
- 7:30pm
- 9pm
WHERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS
Tickets will be available at the door but you can book your R10 tickets at the following places:
- capetowncarnival.com
- webtickets.co.za
- Any Pick ‘n Pay stores
The festival brings together more than 29 community groups, 61 lead performers, 15 puppeteers, four acrobats, two poi players, two still walkers, two large puppets and unbelievable stage props like a 7 metre Eland. This unique showcase puts South African talent, culture, and creativity in the spotlight. Be sure to arrive for your booked show with enough time to get through COVID-19 screening.
This article first appeared on KFM : Curate your experience at the Cape Town Carnival
Source : Cape Town Carnival Carnival
