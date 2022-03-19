Paarl songstress Amy Jones' talent is taking her to the global stage
- Amy Jones burst onto the scene as a contestant on Season 9 of SA Idols in 2013
- She's released a string of songs that have made the pop chats in South Africa
- Jones has been announced as the headline act at the Shrewsbury Flower Show in the UK in August
Amy Jones is no stranger to the South African music scene.
With a string of successful hits in South Africa already, she's ready to go international.
The talented Paarl-born songstress has been booked to headline the Saturday show of the Shrewsbury Flower Show in the UK in August.
She burst onto the music scene in 2013 when she made it to the top 16 on SA Idols Season 9.
Less than ten years later, her talent is taking her to the global stage, something she's always dreamed of.
I'll be the headline act of the show. It's their 125th one, so it's one of the oldest festivals in the UK itself. I'm very excited.Amy Jones - Singer
I have to continuously pinch myself because it's actually happening.Amy Jones - Singer
My highlights include having performed for the president and actually meeting him. That was amazing.Amy Jones - Singer
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
