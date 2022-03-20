UK scraps last remaining Covid travel restrictions
- All remaining Covid travel restrictions have been lifted for passengers entering the UK.
- Unvaccinated arrivals will no longer have to take tests says UK correspondent Gavin Grey
The last remaining Covid travel restrictions have been lifted for passengers entering the UK.
Unvaccinated arrivals will no longer have to take tests says UK correspondent Gavin Grey.
The rule had already been lifted for vaccinated travellers.
Grey says the travel industry is extremely pleased with what is a game changing move.
It went barely unannounced, but it's very important for the total opening up of the travel atmosphere here in the UK.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
It's something the government says will be kept on the back burner - it's not been completely binned. What it means is that unvaccinated arrivals into the UK will no longer have to take a test. The rule had already been lifted for vaccinated people.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
Grey says the lengthy passenger locator forms have also been scrapped.
The measures came into effect almost exactly two years after the first lockdown measures were introduced.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
The problem is we are seeing another massive spike in cases. The most recent figures suggest there have been over 90,000 in a day. That's up about a third on last week's figures.... The encouraging sign is that those who are in hospital are likely to be less seriously ill with coronavirus.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview (travel discussion at 2:26)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/tablet_airport.html?oriSearch=tablet+event&sti=ltib1ofk5dzpe0cswb|&mediapopup=156980882
More from World
Russians slowly wake to war in Ukraine: 'There are signs - shortages, bodybags'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war
"There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger.Read More
'Russia has stalled on all fronts, but they're still bombing civilian areas'
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Cai Nebe.Read More
EFF defends Russia, despite its relentless pummelling of Ukrainian cities
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
European leaders defiantly meet in besieged Kyiv while Russia keeps on pummeling
Three courageous EU Prime Ministers are meeting President Zelenskyy in Kyiv as Russia steps up its bombardment of the city.Read More
Serial killer of homeless people on the loose in New York and Washington DC
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Gazillionaire Elon Musk challenges tyrant Vladimir Putin to 'single combat'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[WATCH] Russian riot police drags woman for displaying sign saying 'two words'
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide
John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness.Read More