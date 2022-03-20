UK scraps last remaining Covid travel restrictions

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
A chance to find out about a stranger's life this Human Rights Day with ASK Abongile Nzelenzele chats to A StrangerKind 's Madi van Schalkwyk and gang conflict mediator Pastor Craven about Monday's event. 20 March 2022 12:38 PM
Zweli Mkhize blames former DG for Digital Vibes scandal Embattled former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched a fresh legal attack on the SIU and accuses his former director gene... 20 March 2022 7:59 AM
Paarl songstress Amy Jones' talent is taking her to the global stage Abongile Nzelenzele spoke to Paarl-born singer, Amy Jones. 19 March 2022 12:58 PM
View all Local
Nyanga firebombing: One suspect arrested, CPF urges community to identify others Mike Wills interviews Dumisani Qwebe from the Nyanga Community Policing Forum after five vehicles were apparently petrol bombed. 18 March 2022 7:32 PM
Why should I not suspend you? – President Ramaphosa to the Public Protector Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala. 18 March 2022 1:29 PM
'I’m proud of the work I got to do in the DA,' says Mbali Ntuli on resigning Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mbali Ntuli on her resignation from the DA and plans for the future. 18 March 2022 12:42 PM
View all Politics
Got debt? Economists predict 3 to 5 interest rate hikes during rest of 2022 A panel of 18 economists all agree that the Sarb will hike interest rates on 24 March, with many more to come later this year. 18 March 2022 2:17 PM
TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk IT Web news editor Admire Moyo shocked that the hackers sent him his information such as cellphone numbers, email addresses and th... 18 March 2022 1:40 PM
'We’re not sure South Africa will have enough fuel after April' Refilwe Moloto interviews James Lorimer, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources at the Democratic Alliance (DA). 18 March 2022 9:49 AM
View all Business
Curate your experience at the Cape Town Carnival The Cape Town Carnival is back and continuing its collaboration with young up-and-coming creatives. 19 March 2022 12:43 PM
[CAR REVIEW] What we think of the Jaguar F Pace SUV Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson. 19 March 2022 11:40 AM
What is 'toxic positivity' and why is it such a bad thing? Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to American therapist Whitney Goodman 19 March 2022 10:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas look to gain ground in second ODI against Bangladesh The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 8:40 AM
Proteas look to continue their momentum on home soil against Bangladesh You can catch our live commentary for the Proteas-Bangladesh one-day international series here. 18 March 2022 9:15 AM
Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday. 18 March 2022 7:20 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'... 18 March 2022 6:13 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war "There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger. 18 March 2022 12:21 PM
View all Entertainment
UK scraps last remaining Covid travel restrictions CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele talks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 20 March 2022 10:42 AM
Russians slowly wake to war in Ukraine: 'There are signs - shortages, bodybags' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 March 2022 3:13 PM
'Russia has stalled on all fronts, but they're still bombing civilian areas' Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Cai Nebe. 17 March 2022 3:16 PM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
Got debt? Economists predict 3 to 5 interest rate hikes during rest of 2022 A panel of 18 economists all agree that the Sarb will hike interest rates on 24 March, with many more to come later this year. 18 March 2022 2:17 PM
'We’re not sure South Africa will have enough fuel after April' Refilwe Moloto interviews James Lorimer, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources at the Democratic Alliance (DA). 18 March 2022 9:49 AM
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

UK scraps last remaining Covid travel restrictions

20 March 2022 10:42 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Vaccination
Travel
UK
Gavin Grey
weekend breakfast
travel industry
Covid tests
Covid travel restrictions

CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele talks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

- All remaining Covid travel restrictions have been lifted for passengers entering the UK.

- Unvaccinated arrivals will no longer have to take tests says UK correspondent Gavin Grey

Image: © Svitlana Hulko/ 123rf.com

The last remaining Covid travel restrictions have been lifted for passengers entering the UK.

Unvaccinated arrivals will no longer have to take tests says UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

The rule had already been lifted for vaccinated travellers.

Grey says the travel industry is extremely pleased with what is a game changing move.

It went barely unannounced, but it's very important for the total opening up of the travel atmosphere here in the UK.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

It's something the government says will be kept on the back burner - it's not been completely binned. What it means is that unvaccinated arrivals into the UK will no longer have to take a test. The rule had already been lifted for vaccinated people.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Grey says the lengthy passenger locator forms have also been scrapped.

The measures came into effect almost exactly two years after the first lockdown measures were introduced.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

The problem is we are seeing another massive spike in cases. The most recent figures suggest there have been over 90,000 in a day. That's up about a third on last week's figures.... The encouraging sign is that those who are in hospital are likely to be less seriously ill with coronavirus.

Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview (travel discussion at 2:26)




20 March 2022 10:42 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Vaccination
Travel
UK
Gavin Grey
weekend breakfast
travel industry
Covid tests
Covid travel restrictions

More from World

Russians slowly wake to war in Ukraine: 'There are signs - shortages, bodybags'

18 March 2022 3:13 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war

18 March 2022 12:21 PM

"There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Russia has stalled on all fronts, but they're still bombing civilian areas'

17 March 2022 3:16 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Cai Nebe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF defends Russia, despite its relentless pummelling of Ukrainian cities

17 March 2022 11:22 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

European leaders defiantly meet in besieged Kyiv while Russia keeps on pummeling

16 March 2022 9:29 AM

Three courageous EU Prime Ministers are meeting President Zelenskyy in Kyiv as Russia steps up its bombardment of the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Serial killer of homeless people on the loose in New York and Washington DC

15 March 2022 4:43 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gazillionaire Elon Musk challenges tyrant Vladimir Putin to 'single combat'

15 March 2022 3:37 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Russian riot police drags woman for displaying sign saying 'two words'

15 March 2022 11:40 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Kyivness (The Kiffness) remixes Ukrainian folk song – tops charts worldwide

14 March 2022 6:01 PM

John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kyivness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Me and the boys thought we'd fix potholes ourselves' - Sir Rod Stewart

14 March 2022 10:54 AM

The iconic pop star posted Instagram videos of the group fixing the road saying his Ferrari cannot get through at all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zweli Mkhize blames former DG for Digital Vibes scandal

Local Politics

UK scraps last remaining Covid travel restrictions

World

Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town over the long weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Investigation into controversial Lesseyton Stadium gains momentum

20 March 2022 2:22 PM

Manhunt launched to find suspects in Masoyi cash-in-transit heist

20 March 2022 2:12 PM

PPTA urges Government to regulate E-Hailing sector

19 March 2022 5:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA