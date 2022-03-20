UK scraps last remaining Covid travel restrictions





Image: © Svitlana Hulko/ 123rf.com

The last remaining Covid travel restrictions have been lifted for passengers entering the UK.

Unvaccinated arrivals will no longer have to take tests says UK correspondent Gavin Grey.

The rule had already been lifted for vaccinated travellers.

Grey says the travel industry is extremely pleased with what is a game changing move.

It went barely unannounced, but it's very important for the total opening up of the travel atmosphere here in the UK. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

It's something the government says will be kept on the back burner - it's not been completely binned. What it means is that unvaccinated arrivals into the UK will no longer have to take a test. The rule had already been lifted for vaccinated people. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

Grey says the lengthy passenger locator forms have also been scrapped.

The measures came into effect almost exactly two years after the first lockdown measures were introduced. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

The problem is we are seeing another massive spike in cases. The most recent figures suggest there have been over 90,000 in a day. That's up about a third on last week's figures.... The encouraging sign is that those who are in hospital are likely to be less seriously ill with coronavirus. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

