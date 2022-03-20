A chance to find out about a stranger's life this Human Rights Day with ASK
- A Human Rights Day event at the V&A Waterfront on Monday offers the opportunity to engage with people you might never meet otherwise
- The event is hosted by A StrangerKind and "strangers" you can talk to include anyone from a gang conflict mediator to someone living with Asperger’s syndrome.
This Human Rights Day the organisation A StrangerKind (ASK) is offering an opportunity to engage with people you might not ordinarily meet and talk to them about their lives and experiences
The event takes place at the V&A Waterfront on Monday.
Founder Madi van Schalkwyk says ASK provides a safe space to have open and honest conversations with strangers.
This Monday. Free to the public. Arrive anytime between 11:00 & 15:00 (last session starts at 14:00). What would you… #askastranger #becurious #astrangerkind #diversity @ Workshop17 https://t.co/6oStTrpsBI— A StrangerKind (@AStrangerKind) March 17, 2022
On Weekend Breakfast, van Schalkwyk explains that participants will have a 45-minute one-on-one conversation with one of ASK's volunteers.
They will literally be able to walk in, see a list of topics... choose a topic that sparks their curiosity and book a session... You could choose an organ donor or an ex-gangster or someone who is living with HIV...Madi van Schalkwyk, Founder - A StrangerKind
For 45 minutes you engage with them... find out what it is like having a life like this.... The beauty is, we encourage people to come with those questions that we don't really know if it's ok to askMadi van Schalkwyk, Founder - A StrangerKind
When you sit down in a one on one conversation there will be no audience judging you for any ignorance. It is a space where you can literally just learn, and be curious and explore these experiences you may otherwise not have been able to engage with.Madi van Schalkwyk, Founder - A StrangerKind
If visitors feel they aren't ready to have the more intense conversations, there are also more day to day topics available she says.
Gang conflict mediator Pastor Craven has been involved with ASK for a number of years and is one of the volunteers available for a session on Monday.
He says his role is to shed some light on the myths around gang violence.
We know that Cape Town is now rated as the 9th most violent place in the world and gang violence contributes to most of that data.Pastor Craven, Gang conflict mediator
I just want to bring some clarity to the story... The perception is that gangsters don't want to be helped, yet during the last ten years I've realised that every gang member out there has this desire to want to be helped; it's just that nobody has a strategy or the know-how to exit gangsters out of the culture...Pastor Craven, Gang conflict mediator
We've done research for many years now on how to get gangsters - we now call them high-risk individuals - out of the culture and at the same time reduce the violence and normalise communities.Pastor Craven, Gang conflict mediator
Pastor Craven notes that services to affected communities are often cut and this approach manages gang violence with a public health approach so that services can be restored.
The A StrangerKind event takes place on Monday at the V&A's Watershed (Workshop 17 on the mezzanine).
It runs from 11 am to 3 pm, with the last session starting at 2 pm.
Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interviews
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes1812/fizkes181200440/114277532-focused-african-american-woman-talking-with-man-in-cafe-girlfriend-discussing-relationships-with-boy.jpg
More from Local
Zweli Mkhize blames former DG for Digital Vibes scandal
Embattled former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched a fresh legal attack on the SIU and accuses his former director general of having orchestrated his downfall.Read More
Paarl songstress Amy Jones' talent is taking her to the global stage
Abongile Nzelenzele spoke to Paarl-born singer, Amy Jones.Read More
Nyanga firebombing: One suspect arrested, CPF urges community to identify others
Mike Wills interviews Dumisani Qwebe from the Nyanga Community Policing Forum after five vehicles were apparently petrol bombed.Read More
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series
Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'Read More
To dignify this with the term 'protest' is not fair - Alderman Smith on Nyanga
Mandy Wiener spoke to Alderman JP Smith and Bronwen Dyke-Beyer about the protest action and burning of vehicles in Nyanga.Read More
TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk
IT Web news editor Admire Moyo shocked that the hackers sent him his information such as cellphone numbers, email addresses and the apartments he has stayed in.Read More
Why should I not suspend you? – President Ramaphosa to the Public Protector
Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala.Read More
Man convicted of murdering Annie Dewani paroled: Correctional Services confirms
The man who was found guilty of the murder of newlywed Anni Dewani in Cape Town back in 2010 has been granted parole.Read More
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit
Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Curate your experience at the Cape Town Carnival
The Cape Town Carnival is back and continuing its collaboration with young up-and-coming creatives.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] What we think of the Jaguar F Pace SUV
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.Read More
What is 'toxic positivity' and why is it such a bad thing?
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to American therapist Whitney GoodmanRead More
Is a ketogenic diet a lifestyle or just another diet fad?
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Keto Lifestyle SA founder, Hendrik Marais.Read More
Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town over the long weekend
Abongile Nzelenzele's top picks of events and other fun things to do in the Mother City over the Human Rights Day long weekend.Read More
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times
After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent.Read More
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series
Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'Read More
Got debt? Economists predict 3 to 5 interest rate hikes during rest of 2022
A panel of 18 economists all agree that the Sarb will hike interest rates on 24 March, with many more to come later this year.Read More
False fuel-saving tips debunked & what you should be doing to save fuel
John Maytham speaks to Kriben Reddy, head of auto at Transunion AfricaRead More