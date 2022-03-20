Streaming issues? Report here
A chance to find out about a stranger's life this Human Rights Day with ASK

20 March 2022 12:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Human Rights Day
V&A Waterfront
human library
weekend breakfast
A StrangerKind
ASK
Madi van Schalkwyk
Pastor Craven
conversation

Abongile Nzelenzele chats to A StrangerKind 's Madi van Schalkwyk and gang conflict mediator Pastor Craven about Monday's event.

- A Human Rights Day event at the V&A Waterfront on Monday offers the opportunity to engage with people you might never meet otherwise

- The event is hosted by A StrangerKind and "strangers" you can talk to include anyone from a gang conflict mediator to someone living with Asperger’s syndrome.

© fizkes/123rf.com

This Human Rights Day the organisation A StrangerKind (ASK) is offering an opportunity to engage with people you might not ordinarily meet and talk to them about their lives and experiences

The event takes place at the V&A Waterfront on Monday.

Founder Madi van Schalkwyk says ASK provides a safe space to have open and honest conversations with strangers.

On Weekend Breakfast, van Schalkwyk explains that participants will have a 45-minute one-on-one conversation with one of ASK's volunteers.

They will literally be able to walk in, see a list of topics... choose a topic that sparks their curiosity and book a session... You could choose an organ donor or an ex-gangster or someone who is living with HIV...

Madi van Schalkwyk, Founder - A StrangerKind

For 45 minutes you engage with them... find out what it is like having a life like this.... The beauty is, we encourage people to come with those questions that we don't really know if it's ok to ask

Madi van Schalkwyk, Founder - A StrangerKind

When you sit down in a one on one conversation there will be no audience judging you for any ignorance. It is a space where you can literally just learn, and be curious and explore these experiences you may otherwise not have been able to engage with.

Madi van Schalkwyk, Founder - A StrangerKind

If visitors feel they aren't ready to have the more intense conversations, there are also more day to day topics available she says.

Gang conflict mediator Pastor Craven has been involved with ASK for a number of years and is one of the volunteers available for a session on Monday.

He says his role is to shed some light on the myths around gang violence.

We know that Cape Town is now rated as the 9th most violent place in the world and gang violence contributes to most of that data.

Pastor Craven, Gang conflict mediator

I just want to bring some clarity to the story... The perception is that gangsters don't want to be helped, yet during the last ten years I've realised that every gang member out there has this desire to want to be helped; it's just that nobody has a strategy or the know-how to exit gangsters out of the culture...

Pastor Craven, Gang conflict mediator

We've done research for many years now on how to get gangsters - we now call them high-risk individuals - out of the culture and at the same time reduce the violence and normalise communities.

Pastor Craven, Gang conflict mediator

Pastor Craven notes that services to affected communities are often cut and this approach manages gang violence with a public health approach so that services can be restored.

The A StrangerKind event takes place on Monday at the V&A's Watershed (Workshop 17 on the mezzanine).

It runs from 11 am to 3 pm, with the last session starting at 2 pm.

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interviews




