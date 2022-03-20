'Millions of men living with HIV in SA, but only a minority actually get tested'





- Millions of men live with HIV in South Africa, but not many get tested says MenConnect's Zonwabele Zola Tshayana

- The platform provides HIV support and guidance, using specifically a male nurse which men are more comfortable with

© vadimjoker95/123rf.com

With the huge focus on Covid-19 during the pandemic, other life-threatening conditions have sometimes taken a backseat.

Abongile Nzelenzele (in for Sara-Jayne King) chats to Zonwabele Zola Tshayana about the effect on HIV campaigns in South Africa, specifically for men.

Tshayana - a public speaker, author and human rights activist, has now also taken on the role of national consultant for MenConnect.

The platform provides support and guidance for men living with HIV and it specifically uses the services of a male nurse.

Tshayana says the high Covid death toll during the past two years has contributed to neglecting the effects of other chronic illnesses -"everyone's become anxious".

For the past two years we've been focusing on Covid with the pandemic keeping us on our toes, so we kind of forgot about other chronic illnesses and now we are seeing a resurgence of problems. Zonwabele Zola Tshayana, National Consultant - MenConnect

It affected our campaigns... and the long-term view. There is this feeling that life is too short... People became despondent; people lost hope; they lost the will to live... Zonwabele Zola Tshayana, National Consultant - MenConnect

There are millions of men living with HIV in South Africa and Tshayana notes that they lag behind in terms of testing for for the virus.

Men test by default - when their girlfriends or wives go to test and come back negative, the men will say 'I'm also negative'. When the woman tests positive the men will say automatically 'I'm also positive'. Zonwabele Zola Tshayana, National Consultant - MenConnect

MenConnect has discovered than men are more comfortable talking to a male nurse about their health status.

Tshayana cites the example of Tsolo in the Eastern Cape, where he interacted with local males on a MenConnect recruitment drive

One of the reasons they said they don't go to clinics is that they spend the whole day in the clinics with the ladies and their children and in most cases they are seen by a female nurse. For them that doesn't work... Zonwabele Zola Tshayana, National Consultant - MenConnect

.... so they introduced 'Men's Corner' where they have a male nurse looking after males, irrespective of the particular illness. There's been a huge uptick in health services in those facilities... by 7 am men are already queueing on their own side where they go to the 'Men's Corner'... Zonwabele Zola Tshayana, National Consultant - MenConnect

So with MenConnect we are saying: here's a platform where, as a man living with HIV, you can register, get to be educated on basic HIV technology and information, on treatment... and get motivated and get encouraged to take your regular blood tests and get your regular medicines from the clinic every month. Zonwabele Zola Tshayana, National Consultant - MenConnect

The aim is to get patients to the stage where they are virally suppressed says Tshayana.

This is when the viral load has dropped to the point where they cannot pass the virus to someone else.

MenConnect is about getting men to a point where they are proud of their journey, so much so that they can't transmit the virus to their partners or to the next person. Zonwabele Zola Tshayana, National Consultant - MenConnect

You can find more information on MenConnect on their website menconnect.org.

You can also register via Whatsapp on 060 063 6001 (Zola).

