Court halts controversial R4.5bn River Club development (and new Amazon HQ)
The controversial River Club Redvelopment Project in Observatory has been temporarily halted.
An interim interdict has been granted by the Western Cape division of the High Court after a challenge brought by The Observatory Civic Association (OCA) and the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council (GKKITC).
Construction is already under way at the site where Amazon wants to have its regional headquarters.
The development is sited at the confluence of the Black and Liesbeek Rivers, which has special significance for the indigenous peoples.
WC Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath she was satisfied that all affected First Nation Groups were not adequately consulted and "meaningful" consultation is required.
Judge Goliath said in her ruling that the matter ultimately concerns the rights of indigenous peoples.
The fundamental right to culture and heritage of indigenous groups, more particularly the Khoi and San First Nations Peoples, are under threat in the absence of proper consultation.Patricia Goliath, Western Cape Deputy Judge President
According to the River Club, "the applicants continued to attempt to mask the fact that the redevelopment of the private, under-utilised and degraded property bring enormous benefit to the people of Cape Town".
