[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline
A boy enjoying a zipline adventure through a Costa Rican rainforest came to an abrupt halt when he crashed into a sloth just, well, hangin' there.
The sloth raised one arm from the cable in an apparent gesture for the kid to come no further.
"We just wait" said the boy's adult companion.
The gangly mammals are not known to be the fastest creatures, and the young zipliner reportedly had to remain stationary for 15 minutes before the sloth started to move off.
this is the craziest internet video i think i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/zws9aEVUeG— ﱞdev¡n (@deadszn) March 14, 2022
According to reports, the adventure guide said both the sloth and the boy were unscathed.
The video's received 1.5 million likes so far on TikTok.
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@nickraymer/video/7074790677262929158
