[PICS] Hikers weave magic spell on Lion's Head with 'rainbow mushrooms'
Lion's Head is a top favourite Cape Town hiking destination, especially for those magical moon- or sun-rise moments on the summit.
A group of hikers wove even more magic this past week when they climbed to the top carrying illuminated rainbow umbrellas.
Florence Poretti posted stunning images on social media of the 'rainbow mushrooms' moving up the Lion's craggy rump.
Poretti says her Wanderers hiking group like to bring more colour and happiness to people's lives by doing out-of-the-ordinary things.
Source : https://web.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=7111461568926909&set=pcb.7111462672260132
More from Local
Court halts controversial R4.5bn River Club development (and new Amazon HQ)
WC Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath says 'meaningful consultation' needs to take place with affected First Nation groups.Read More
'Millions of men living with HIV in SA, but only a minority actually get tested'
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews activist Zonwabele Zola Tshayana about MenConnect's HIV support for men in South Africa.Read More
A chance to find out about a stranger's life this Human Rights Day with ASK
Abongile Nzelenzele chats to A StrangerKind 's Madi van Schalkwyk and gang conflict mediator Pastor Craven about Monday's event.Read More
Zweli Mkhize blames former DG for Digital Vibes scandal
Embattled former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched a fresh legal attack on the SIU and accuses his former director general of having orchestrated his downfall.Read More
Paarl songstress Amy Jones' talent is taking her to the global stage
Abongile Nzelenzele spoke to Paarl-born singer, Amy Jones.Read More
Nyanga firebombing: One suspect arrested, CPF urges community to identify others
Mike Wills interviews Dumisani Qwebe from the Nyanga Community Policing Forum after five vehicles were apparently petrol bombed.Read More
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series
Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'Read More
To dignify this with the term 'protest' is not fair - Alderman Smith on Nyanga
Mandy Wiener spoke to Alderman JP Smith and Bronwen Dyke-Beyer about the protest action and burning of vehicles in Nyanga.Read More
TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk
IT Web news editor Admire Moyo shocked that the hackers sent him his information such as cellphone numbers, email addresses and the apartments he has stayed in.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline
No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest...Read More
'Millions of men living with HIV in SA, but only a minority actually get tested'
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews activist Zonwabele Zola Tshayana about MenConnect's HIV support for men in South Africa.Read More
A chance to find out about a stranger's life this Human Rights Day with ASK
Abongile Nzelenzele chats to A StrangerKind 's Madi van Schalkwyk and gang conflict mediator Pastor Craven about Monday's event.Read More
Curate your experience at the Cape Town Carnival
The Cape Town Carnival is back and continuing its collaboration with young up-and-coming creatives.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] What we think of the Jaguar F Pace SUV
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.Read More
What is 'toxic positivity' and why is it such a bad thing?
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to American therapist Whitney GoodmanRead More
Is a ketogenic diet a lifestyle or just another diet fad?
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Keto Lifestyle SA founder, Hendrik Marais.Read More
Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town over the long weekend
Abongile Nzelenzele's top picks of events and other fun things to do in the Mother City over the Human Rights Day long weekend.Read More
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times
After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent.Read More