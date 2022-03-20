[PICS] Hikers weave magic spell on Lion's Head with 'rainbow mushrooms'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Property: Mistakes property owners make when selling their property
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Roger Lotz, franchisee of Rawson Properties Helderberg
Roger Lotz
Today at 05:10
Human Rights Day: Why women in SA don't have much to celebrate.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Rethabile Mosese - Legal Services Program Manager at Lawyers Against Abuse
Today at 05:46
World Down Syndrome Day: "Full and effective participation and inclusion in society"
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ancella Ramjas, National Executive Director, Down Syndrome South Africa
Today at 06:10
Anti-xenophobia march in Mother City
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Albert Mpazayabo - executive coordinator: Network for Immigrant Rights & Responsibilities in SA
Today at 06:25
ABSA Cape Epic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen 2022
Today at 06:40
Bibles versus Bullets: Bishop Lavis Prayer Walk
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Graham Lindhorst
Today at 07:07
Judge orders halt to Amazon's Liesbeeck development
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Leslie London - Observatory Civic Association
Today at 07:20
Human Rights Day: Is South Africa winning the fight for food security?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andy Du Plessis - Managing Director at FoodForward SA
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Airbnb and the Ukraine crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Velma Corcoran - Regional Manager: Middle East Africa for Airbnb
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 08:45
De-proclamation of Driftsands Nature Reserve
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ernst Baard - Cape Nature's executive director for conservation operations
Today at 09:12
Peninsula School Feeding Association
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charles Grey - Fundraising Manager at Peninsula School Feeding Association
Today at 09:15
Push for Ancestors Day
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kensani Mkhombo - Marketing Manager at Castle Milk Stout
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
You're not entering at own risk: Covid-19 admission policies
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Abraham - Partner at Webber Wentzel
Today at 10:15
How 'We Are EGG' is changing the retail experiential shopping experience
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:30
Andrew Koopman and protege
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Heart attacks increasingly affecting younger men - Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pamela Naidoo
Today at 11:30
DON’T BUILD YOUR FUTURE ON FALSE FOUNDATIONS
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Gillian Mooney - Dean: Academic Development and Support at The Independent Institute of Education
[PICS] Hikers weave magic spell on Lion's Head with 'rainbow mushrooms' A group of hikers climbed ever-popular Lion's Head with illuminated rainbow umbrellas to greet the new day. 20 March 2022 6:09 PM
Court halts controversial R4.5bn River Club development (and new Amazon HQ) WC Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath says 'meaningful consultation' needs to take place with affected First Nation groups. 20 March 2022 4:18 PM
'Millions of men living with HIV in SA, but only a minority actually get tested' Abongile Nzelenzele interviews activist Zonwabele Zola Tshayana about MenConnect's HIV support for men in South Africa. 20 March 2022 2:41 PM
Zweli Mkhize blames former DG for Digital Vibes scandal Embattled former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched a fresh legal attack on the SIU and accuses his former director gene... 20 March 2022 7:59 AM
Nyanga firebombing: One suspect arrested, CPF urges community to identify others Mike Wills interviews Dumisani Qwebe from the Nyanga Community Policing Forum after five vehicles were apparently petrol bombed. 18 March 2022 7:32 PM
Why should I not suspend you? – President Ramaphosa to the Public Protector Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala. 18 March 2022 1:29 PM
Got debt? Economists predict 3 to 5 interest rate hikes during rest of 2022 A panel of 18 economists all agree that the Sarb will hike interest rates on 24 March, with many more to come later this year. 18 March 2022 2:17 PM
TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk IT Web news editor Admire Moyo shocked that the hackers sent him his information such as cellphone numbers, email addresses and th... 18 March 2022 1:40 PM
'We're not sure South Africa will have enough fuel after April' Refilwe Moloto interviews James Lorimer, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources at the Democratic Alliance (DA). 18 March 2022 9:49 AM
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest... 20 March 2022 5:44 PM
A chance to find out about a stranger's life this Human Rights Day with ASK Abongile Nzelenzele chats to A StrangerKind 's Madi van Schalkwyk and gang conflict mediator Pastor Craven about Monday's event. 20 March 2022 12:38 PM
Curate your experience at the Cape Town Carnival The Cape Town Carnival is back and continuing its collaboration with young up-and-coming creatives. 19 March 2022 12:43 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas look to gain ground in second ODI against Bangladesh The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 8:40 AM
Proteas look to continue their momentum on home soil against Bangladesh You can catch our live commentary for the Proteas-Bangladesh one-day international series here. 18 March 2022 9:15 AM
Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday. 18 March 2022 7:20 AM
[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent. 18 March 2022 8:15 PM
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'... 18 March 2022 6:13 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with Russians to seek truth about the war "There are things going on that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," says Schwarzenegger. 18 March 2022 12:21 PM
[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest... 20 March 2022 5:44 PM
UK scraps last remaining Covid travel restrictions CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele talks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 20 March 2022 10:42 AM
Russians slowly wake to war in Ukraine: 'There are signs - shortages, bodybags' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 March 2022 3:13 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:56 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
Got debt? Economists predict 3 to 5 interest rate hikes during rest of 2022 A panel of 18 economists all agree that the Sarb will hike interest rates on 24 March, with many more to come later this year. 18 March 2022 2:17 PM
'We're not sure South Africa will have enough fuel after April' Refilwe Moloto interviews James Lorimer, Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources at the Democratic Alliance (DA). 18 March 2022 9:49 AM
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
[PICS] Hikers weave magic spell on Lion's Head with 'rainbow mushrooms'

20 March 2022 6:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cape Town
Table Mountain National Park
hiking
The Wanderers
TMNP
Lion's Head
Florence Poretti
The Wanderers hiking group
umbrellas

A group of hikers climbed ever-popular Lion's Head with illuminated rainbow umbrellas to greet the new day.
Florence Poretti posted images of her group's rainbow umbrella hike up Lion's Head on Facebook

Lion's Head is a top favourite Cape Town hiking destination, especially for those magical moon- or sun-rise moments on the summit.

A group of hikers wove even more magic this past week when they climbed to the top carrying illuminated rainbow umbrellas.

Florence Poretti posted stunning images on social media of the 'rainbow mushrooms' moving up the Lion's craggy rump.

Florence Poretti posted images of her group's rainbow umbrella hike up Lion's Head on Facebook

Poretti says her Wanderers hiking group like to bring more colour and happiness to people's lives by doing out-of-the-ordinary things.

Florence Poretti posted images of her group's rainbow umbrella hike up Lion's Head on Facebook



Court halts controversial R4.5bn River Club development (and new Amazon HQ)

20 March 2022 4:18 PM

WC Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath says 'meaningful consultation' needs to take place with affected First Nation groups.

'Millions of men living with HIV in SA, but only a minority actually get tested'

20 March 2022 2:41 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews activist Zonwabele Zola Tshayana about MenConnect's HIV support for men in South Africa.

A chance to find out about a stranger's life this Human Rights Day with ASK

20 March 2022 12:38 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele chats to A StrangerKind 's Madi van Schalkwyk and gang conflict mediator Pastor Craven about Monday's event.

Zweli Mkhize blames former DG for Digital Vibes scandal

20 March 2022 7:59 AM

Embattled former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched a fresh legal attack on the SIU and accuses his former director general of having orchestrated his downfall.

Paarl songstress Amy Jones' talent is taking her to the global stage

19 March 2022 12:58 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele spoke to Paarl-born singer, Amy Jones.

Nyanga firebombing: One suspect arrested, CPF urges community to identify others

18 March 2022 7:32 PM

Mike Wills interviews Dumisani Qwebe from the Nyanga Community Policing Forum after five vehicles were apparently petrol bombed.

Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series

18 March 2022 6:13 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'

To dignify this with the term 'protest' is not fair - Alderman Smith on Nyanga

18 March 2022 2:35 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Alderman JP Smith and Bronwen Dyke-Beyer about the protest action and burning of vehicles in Nyanga.

TransUnion not keen to pay hackers $15m ransom, South Africans' info at risk

18 March 2022 1:40 PM

IT Web news editor Admire Moyo shocked that the hackers sent him his information such as cellphone numbers, email addresses and the apartments he has stayed in.

Why should I not suspend you? – President Ramaphosa to the Public Protector

18 March 2022 1:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala.

[VIDEO] Boy crashes into sloth (just hangin') on rainforest zipline

20 March 2022 5:44 PM

No sloths were harmed during the making of this video in a Costa Rica rainforest...

'Millions of men living with HIV in SA, but only a minority actually get tested'

20 March 2022 2:41 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews activist Zonwabele Zola Tshayana about MenConnect's HIV support for men in South Africa.

A chance to find out about a stranger's life this Human Rights Day with ASK

20 March 2022 12:38 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele chats to A StrangerKind 's Madi van Schalkwyk and gang conflict mediator Pastor Craven about Monday's event.

Curate your experience at the Cape Town Carnival

19 March 2022 12:43 PM

The Cape Town Carnival is back and continuing its collaboration with young up-and-coming creatives.

[CAR REVIEW] What we think of the Jaguar F Pace SUV

19 March 2022 11:40 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson.

What is 'toxic positivity' and why is it such a bad thing?

19 March 2022 10:42 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to American therapist Whitney Goodman

Is a ketogenic diet a lifestyle or just another diet fad?

19 March 2022 9:15 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Keto Lifestyle SA founder, Hendrik Marais.

Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town over the long weekend

19 March 2022 8:02 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele's top picks of events and other fun things to do in the Mother City over the Human Rights Day long weekend.

[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir's stirring rendition of 'Memories' fits the times

18 March 2022 8:15 PM

After 55 years the Drakensberg Boys Choir is still going strong - Mike Wills catches up with Head of Production, Tristan Trent.

Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series

18 March 2022 6:13 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'

