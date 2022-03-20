Proteas win Pink day





JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas were much improved as they won the second ODI against Bangladesh and level the series 1-1.

Kagiso Rabada was named player of the Match as he took 5/39 and made sure the South African batters had an easy afternoon in their 7 wicket win.

The South Africans made three changes to the line up as Quinton de Kock, Wayne Parnell and Tabraiz Shamsi came in for struggling Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo and Marco Jansen.

Bangladesh elected to bat after winning the toss and never really gained momentum at the crease. The South African bowlers applied pressure from the start as Lungi Ngidi and Rabada dismissed danger men Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan.

Soon after Rabada claimed his second as Litton Das edged the ball to Quinton de Kock.

Afif Hossain brought some stability to the innings with some hard-hitting as he struck 72 runs from 107 balls alongside Mehidy Miraz before they were both dismissed, the latter saw Malan take a brilliant catch.

The visitors collapsed to 194/9 in their allotted overs

Kagiso Rabada ended with figures of 5/39 as Ngidi, Parnell, Tabraiz Shamsi and, surprisingly, Rassie van der Dussen each took a wicket.

It wasn’t plain sailing as Wayne Parnell looked to hurt himself as he was landing during his third over. The player received treatment from the physio on the field before he was forced to leave due to a hamstring issue - later confirmed that the allrounder would undergo an assessment for the injury.

His withdrawal left the South Africans with an issue as they needed to find 7 overs from one of the batters. Captain Temba Bavuma was the one to step-up and bowled admirably for his figure of 0/22 at an economy of 3.56. While in the death overs van der Dussen bowled one over and took his first ODI wicket when Shoriful Islam was caught on the boundary by sub Aiden Markram.

The run-chase was straightforward for the side. De Kock’s performance showed rust or fatigue from illness which kept him out of the series opener as the Wicketkeeper blitzed 62 runs from 41 deliveries before his dismissal.

Contributions from Malan (26), Bavuma (37) and van der Dussen (8) along with Kyle Verreyne’s mature half-century (58) brought the win home for South Africa.

The victory sees South Africa continue their impressive win-record in the Pink ODI as they now have 8 victories in the 10 outings.

The series decider is Wednesday from 2pm.

This article first appeared on EWN : Proteas win Pink day