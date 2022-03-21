'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider





The Absa Cape Epic is not referred to as one of the most grueling mountain bike races in the world for nothing.

The 2022 Absa Cape Epic sees amateur and professional mountain bikers from around the world demonstrate grit, courage and passion as they undertake 681 kilometres of rugged mountainous trails of the Western Cape against ever changing conditions across 8 days.

What makes the Cape Epic so unique is the fact that no two editions in the race's 19 year history has been the same, with the route being changed every year.

The 2022 @AbsaSouthAfrica #CapeEpic is here! We’re sending a very warm welcome to all the teams who have travelled from far and wide! pic.twitter.com/EJNgeGjnh5 — capeepic (@CapeEpic) March 19, 2022

This year, the race began at Lourensford Wine Estate for Sunday's 24km prologue.

Monday's 92km stage 1, saw riders having to navigate traversing the Hottentots Holland Mountains, which included climbs of up to 2850m.

In total, the race involves over 17 000m of climbing.

Mike Coppin, founder and director of Supermarket chain, Food Lover's Market is back to ride the race having down so previously in 2018.

"It's the premium mountain bike race in the world...you've got to ride it." #AbsaCapeEpic



- Mike Coppin, director at @FoodLoversMkt #TheMoneyShow brought to you by @AbsaSouthAfrica. pic.twitter.com/oz6Vne6kBN — CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) March 18, 2022

It's the premium mountain bike race in the world. Wherever we go, people ask about it...You've got to ride it and try to finish it. Mike Coppin - Founder of Food Lover's Market

Coppin says the team dynamic of the race makes it special, as it requires both members of the team having to cross the finish line within two minutes of each other in order to successfully complete a stage.

The 2021 edition saw Matt Beers, with his French partner Jordan Sarrou, becoming the first South African overall Absa Cape Epic winner since 2012

Beers and Sarrou crossed the finish line at Val de Vie Estate in a time of 25:17:28.2, putting them nearly nine minutes ahead of the German BULLS 2 team, who finished second.

Coppin says at least a year's training is needed to prepare for the seven grueling stages that await the riders.

You've got to look after your partner, and you're there to help one another all day. You go through those black spots where you don't feel like you're going to make it. You just have to talk to one another and get through the day. Mike Coppin - Founder of Food Lover's Market

It's about the training, because you train for about a year to get to this point. Mike Coppin - Founder of Food Lover's Market

Coppin has competed in other mountain bike races in the world, but ranks the Absa Cape Epic as the most challenging race he's competed in.

It's certainly the toughest. It's eight days and you don't know if you're going to finish. Mike Coppin - Founder of Food Lover's Market

