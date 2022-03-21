Streaming issues? Report here
'Mass shootings are becoming the norm' - Khayelitsha Development Forum

21 March 2022 2:18 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Khayelitsha
Mass shooting
Khayelitsha mass shooting

Lester Kiewit speaks to Ndithini Thyido, chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum.
  • Six people were killed in a mass shooting in the Enkanini informal settlement in Khayelitsha on Saturday
  • A week earlier, five people were killed in similar circumstances in the Cape Town township
  • A 72-hour activation plan was activated in order for police to hunt down the killers
Khayelitsha police station sign Picture: Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News

Six people were shot dead in the Enkanini informal settlement in Khayelitsha on Saturday, less than a week after a similar incident claimed the lives of five people.

Police found the bodies of five people at two scenes just 200m apart, while a sixth victim later died in hospital.

Last week, gunmen killed five people at the Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha.

Ndithini Thyido, chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum says mass shootings have become a disturbing trend on the Cape Flats.

Endlovini and Enkanini is more or less a street between where the other five people were killed, just a couple of metres away. It is worrying...

Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum

Eleven lives have been lost in less than seven days. That is a serious problem.

Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum

It leaves a bitter taste for all human rights and freedom loving people that, in Cape Town, still you have areas in which people die in the fashion that they do.

Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum

RELATED: Five people dead in Khayelitsha shooting: 'It seems this was a planned attack'

The issue of mass killings is worrying in Khayelitsha. I'm really scared to say that it's becoming a norm, and it shouldn't be a norm.

Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum

Criminals see an opportunity, there are loose ends, lack of coordination, lack of infrastructure..and they penetrate.

Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




