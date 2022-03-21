'Mass shootings are becoming the norm' - Khayelitsha Development Forum
- Six people were killed in a mass shooting in the Enkanini informal settlement in Khayelitsha on Saturday
- A week earlier, five people were killed in similar circumstances in the Cape Town township
- A 72-hour activation plan was activated in order for police to hunt down the killers
Six people were shot dead in the Enkanini informal settlement in Khayelitsha on Saturday, less than a week after a similar incident claimed the lives of five people.
Police found the bodies of five people at two scenes just 200m apart, while a sixth victim later died in hospital.
Last week, gunmen killed five people at the Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha.
Ndithini Thyido, chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum says mass shootings have become a disturbing trend on the Cape Flats.
Endlovini and Enkanini is more or less a street between where the other five people were killed, just a couple of metres away. It is worrying...Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum
Eleven lives have been lost in less than seven days. That is a serious problem.Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum
#KhayelitshaShooting Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Khayelitsha. Six people have been killed in the incident yesterday. KB pic.twitter.com/xXqqOqsFf3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 21, 2022
It leaves a bitter taste for all human rights and freedom loving people that, in Cape Town, still you have areas in which people die in the fashion that they do.Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum
RELATED: Five people dead in Khayelitsha shooting: 'It seems this was a planned attack'
The issue of mass killings is worrying in Khayelitsha. I'm really scared to say that it's becoming a norm, and it shouldn't be a norm.Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum
Criminals see an opportunity, there are loose ends, lack of coordination, lack of infrastructure..and they penetrate.Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson of the Khayelitsha Development Forum
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
More from Local
Food wastage leaves millions of South African children malnourished
Lester Kiewit speaks to Managing Director at FoodForward SA, Andy Du Plessis about food security in South Africa.Read More
[PICS] Hikers weave magic spell on Lion's Head with 'rainbow mushrooms'
A group of hikers climbed ever-popular Lion's Head with illuminated rainbow umbrellas to greet the new day.Read More
Court halts controversial R4.5bn River Club development (and new Amazon HQ)
WC Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath says 'meaningful consultation' needs to take place with affected First Nation groups.Read More
'Millions of men living with HIV in SA, but only a minority actually get tested'
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews activist Zonwabele Zola Tshayana about MenConnect's HIV support for men in South Africa.Read More
A chance to find out about a stranger's life this Human Rights Day with ASK
Abongile Nzelenzele chats to A StrangerKind 's Madi van Schalkwyk and gang conflict mediator Pastor Craven about Monday's event.Read More
Zweli Mkhize blames former DG for Digital Vibes scandal
Embattled former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched a fresh legal attack on the SIU and accuses his former director general of having orchestrated his downfall.Read More
Paarl songstress Amy Jones' talent is taking her to the global stage
Abongile Nzelenzele spoke to Paarl-born singer, Amy Jones.Read More
Nyanga firebombing: One suspect arrested, CPF urges community to identify others
Mike Wills interviews Dumisani Qwebe from the Nyanga Community Policing Forum after five vehicles were apparently petrol bombed.Read More
Meet the Irish star bringing Karoo's 'Tannie Maria' to life in new M-Net series
Pippa Hudson interviews Maria Doyle Kennedy about the international co-production of Sally Andrew's 'Recipes for Love and Murder'Read More