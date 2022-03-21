Food wastage leaves millions of South African children malnourished
- South Africa is a food scarce country with an estimated 11.8 million people facing crisis levels of food security
- In many instances incorrectly labeled or badly packaged products are dumped
- Estimated 27% of SA children under the age of 5 are believed to be malnourished due to a lack of food
Access to food and clean water is a basic human right, an estimated 11.8 million South Africans faced crisis levels of food insecurity in 2021.
Despite that many people going hungry everyday, a third of the country's food resources are going to waste.
In many instances, badly packaged or incorrectly labelled food products are dumped.
Managing Director of Food Forward SA, Andy du Plessis says more than a quarter of the country's child population under the age of five are malnourished due to a lack of access to food.
He says in many instances, food manufacturers and farmers often dispose of products that don't meet the retailers specifications.
We have a partnership with the department of health where we identify individuals and families that are suffering from malnutrition.Andy du Plessis - Managing Director of Food Forward SA
There's a huge amount of endemic hunger in our country because people don't have access to food. That's why the human right to food is essential.Andy du Plessis - Managing Director of Food Forward SA
RELATED: 10 Entrepreneurs solving the problem of food waste get the chance of a lifetime
We have enough food in our country. We are a food secure country. We produce enough food, but that food is not reaching those that need it.Andy du Plessis - Managing Director of Food Forward SA
If something goes wrong on the production line, and the label goes skew...or incorrectly labeled, that product cannot go on the shelf. What most manufacturers do, they either dump it in landfills or incinerate that stock.Andy du Plessis - Managing Director of Food Forward SA
