Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities





Consumer confidence is wobbling as the economic fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war start to bite.

Falling confidence is especially pronounced among households with earnings above R20 000 per month.

Economists across the board are revising their inflation forecasts for 2022 upwards while lowering their predictions for economic growth.

FNB expects five interest rate hikes for the rest of the year, a forecast shared by many economists, academics, and property specialists.

Ray White (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa (scroll up to listen).

It’s not going to get better in the near term for consumers… We’re going to have further, steep rises in fuel and food… The hit on disposable income is going to be so severe, I think the Sarb is going to be cautious… Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa

We’re going to see stagflation… It’s not clear that aggressive rate hikes are the appropriate policy response… We’re already getting a big hit on demand… Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa

Low-income consumers have registered an improvement in confidence. That’s going to turn around sharply… Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa