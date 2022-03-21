Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
How high interest rates MUST go… and how fast they must get there

21 March 2022 6:26 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Interest rates
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
Alexander Forbes
Isaah Mhlanga
War in Ukraine

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) must raise interest rates, says Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.

That much is certain, but how high should they go, and how fast should they get there?

In January, when the Sarb’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) last met, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was not yet thought of as an imminent scenario.

Now, however, FNB expects five interest rate hikes for the rest of the year, a forecast shared by many economists, academics, and property specialists.

Got debt? © alancotton/123rf.com

Ray White (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Mhlanga (scroll up to listen).

It’s hard to believe that they would be gradual [in hiking interest rates] … much worse than what the Sarb expected in January… The US Fed is expected to hike six times this year…

Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

Stagflation is not inevitable… They need to act quick enough, so inflation expectations are kept in check…

Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

South Africa offers one of the highest real bond yields…

Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes



