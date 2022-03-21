How high interest rates MUST go… and how fast they must get there
The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) must raise interest rates, says Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga.
That much is certain, but how high should they go, and how fast should they get there?
In January, when the Sarb’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) last met, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was not yet thought of as an imminent scenario.
Now, however, FNB expects five interest rate hikes for the rest of the year, a forecast shared by many economists, academics, and property specialists.
Ray White (in for The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Mhlanga.
It’s hard to believe that they would be gradual [in hiking interest rates] … much worse than what the Sarb expected in January… The US Fed is expected to hike six times this year…Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
Stagflation is not inevitable… They need to act quick enough, so inflation expectations are kept in check…Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
South Africa offers one of the highest real bond yields…Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes
