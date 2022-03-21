Human Rights Day: Ramaphosa says employment is what is needed next in SA





JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the 11 million people receiving the R350 grant needed to be ultimately employed.

Addressing a Human Rights Day rally in Koster in the North West on Monday, the president said the country was still suffering the consequences of apartheid and colonialism but people's lives had improved.

“We have built houses for our people, we have built clinics and hospitals for our people, we have implemented universal basic education and higher education as well.”

But he said the grant system in all its forms had helped the poor, including children.

“But 12 million children every month receive their child grants, every month without fail.” said Ramaphosa.

The president said state pensions would always be there, even if they were only increased by small amounts.

“But this time around, we increased it by a little and we have committed that the pension will always be there.”

But Ramphosa said ultimately, employment was the only answer.

“And we said for the R350 or so, we want to see the extent to which we can grow the economy so that those who are in receipt of the grant can now be absorbed into the labour market.”

Our struggle for freedom was fundamentally about improving the lives of our people.



Over the past 28 years, the country has made significant progress in tackling poverty and deprivation.#HumanRightsDay https://t.co/xR9cwLl2aO — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 21, 2022

The legacy of colonialism and apartheid continues to reinforce inequality in many spheres, and undoing these effects has been a momentous task.#HumanRightsDay https://t.co/xR9cwLl2aO — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 21, 2022

If you are black in South Africa – and in particular, a black woman – you are more likely to be poor, to live in an impoverished location, to be unemployed, to have lower levels of education, and not have assets like land.

#HumanRightsDay https://t.co/xR9cwLl2aO — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 21, 2022

The pandemic has had a grave impact on the ability of people to lead the lives of dignity promised by our Constitution.

#HumanRightsDay https://t.co/xR9cwLl2aO — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 21, 2022

In recent weeks, a number of studies have told us that inequality in South Africa is deepening. This situation has been made worse by a global pandemic that has now entered its third year.

#HumanRightsDay https://t.co/xR9cwLl2aO — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 21, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Human Rights Day: Ramaphosa says employment is what is needed next in SA